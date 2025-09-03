Redcar and Cleveland care home's Gents' Club enjoys sunny trip to the pub

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home enjoying drink at pub as part of gents’ club

The gentlemen of HC-One’s St Peter's Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, enjoyed a wonderful morning out at a local pub, where they savoured a pint in the sunshine and shared stories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea for the outing came from the residents themselves during a morning "Gents' Club" meeting. After lively discussions that ranged from a game of dominoes to watching football, the group, including residents Stan, George, Ray, and Stuart, decided a trip to the nearby pub was the perfect way to spend the morning.

The short stroll across the road led them to a sunny beer garden where they "put the world to rights" over a refreshing drink. The conversation flowed easily as the men reminisced and shared life experiences. George captivated the group with tales of his time working in Thailand, while Stuart shared memories of his life in Kent before moving to Redcar. As expected, football was a hot topic, with the gents good-naturedly agreeing to disagree about which team was the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group also had lovely chats with other members of the community enjoying the pub garden, making new friends and strengthening their connection to the local area.

Jamie Stephenson, Home Manager at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home said: "The success of the Gents’ club is a testament to our team's hard work and our residents' fantastic spirit. We love seeing them so happy and connected with the community."

The successful excursion was organised by Beverley Kitching and Judy Condell, Wellbeing Coordinators at the home. Their efforts exemplify the home's commitment to creating engaging, resident-led activities that foster camaraderie and wellbeing.

For more information about HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes