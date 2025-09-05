Racegoers relish in National Greyhound Week celebrations at Sunderland Stadium

Scores of families enjoyed a trip to the dogs to celebrate National Greyhound Week at Sunderland Stadium which delivered a packed programme of events to showcase the sport.

Racegoers young and old relished in the thrill of the chase as the Newcastle Road venue hosted four events, each dedicated to celebrating licensed greyhound racing and how retired racers make great pets when their careers end.

A bumper crowd turned up for the track’s Family Fun Day on August Bank Holiday with children’s activities, meet and greets and a fancy dress competition complementing 10 live races on the track.

Owners of racing greyhounds were then thanked for their support on Tuesday with a dedicated Owners’ Night with 12 trophy races.

Kennel hands Abby Race and Kaitlyn Linley.

The track helped raise £370 for The Kelly Hendy School of Irish Dance on Friday night in support of the group’s work to raise funds and cover expenses associated with travel to next year’s World Championship in the USA.

A sold-out restaurant where racegoers enjoyed Sunderland’s weekly roast package rounded off a bumper week for the track where junior kennel hands were also able to parade a number of retired greyhounds before racing started.

Jo-Anna Burn from Sunderland Stadium said: “National Greyhound Week was a huge success for the team.

“People loved meeting and greeting our retired greyhounds, and we even had the opportunity to introduce one of our racers on the Sunday to racegoers which went down a treat.

Racegoers were able to meet racer Billy Blue Shoes after he finished fifth in his race on Sunday.

“Billy Blue Shoes might’ve finished fifth in his race, but he got all the love and attention afterwards. It’s so important to us to provide that bridge between our racegoers and the stars of the track.

“It makes people’s race day experience more personable, and there’s an opportunity for them to learn more about greyhounds as a breed and ask any questions they might have.

“A big thank you to everyone who joined us trackside. We continue to race on Friday nights and Sunday daytime through the autumn and winter, so for anyone who missed out we’d love to see you soon.”

Further information about Sunderland Stadium’s weekly fixtures is available online via www.sunderland-greyhounds.co.uk