Racegoers celebrate National Greyhound Week at Sunderland Stadium’s family fun day

Scores of first-time racegoers were treated to an afternoon of family friendly fun at Sunderland Stadium on bank holiday Monday to mark National Greyhound Week.

The Newcastle Road venue launched a week-long celebration of licensed greyhound racing with 12 races and a host of activities for regular visitors and those who had never watched a live race before.

Track record holder Witton Venus – trained locally by Jill Sutherst – was one of three hounds to participate in a meet and greet with visitors inside the stadium’s main complex. Graded Greyhound of the Year Laurens Layla was also trackside while retired racers Witton Bishop and Sadie demonstrated how ex-racers make great pets when their racing careers end.

Youngsters enjoying National Greyhound Week.

Winner of race three Perfecto Farrell celebrated his first victory only days after celebrating his second birthday by meeting racegoers trackside while youngsters enjoyed a greyhound treasure hunt, photo booth, colouring competition, meeting Reggie the mascot and received a rosette.

Joanne Wilson, General Manager at Sunderland Stadium, hailed the afternoon as a huge success.

“Our bank holiday fixtures always prove popular with regular and new racegoers,” said Joanne.

“This year was extra special as the afternoon coincided with the launch of National Greyhound Week, which is our opportunity to celebrate our canine superstars, those who work across the industry plus our visitors and partners.

“There were plenty of activities for all generations to enjoy, and we particularly liked showcasing our present stars of the track plus those who are happily retired and loving life on the sofa.

“A special thanks to our excellent team onsite who all played a part in the day’s success.”

Sunderland Stadium continues its National Greyhound Week celebrations on Friday evening with its showpiece fixture where all racegoers who book in advance can access free admission tickets.

A special owners event will also take place on Sunday where all races will be subject to increased prize money and winners will receive commemorative rosettes.

Joanne added: “We’re hopeful of breaking our attendance record for the year on Friday.

“Hundreds of people have already taken advantage of our free admission offer for those who book in advance and we anticipate more bookings before doors open.

“Greyhound racing is a fun, family friendly and cost-effective night out for people of all ages. If you’re yet to experience live racing trackside, we’d love for you to join us.”

Doors open at 6.15pm for Sunderland Stadium’s Friday evening National Greyhound Week celebration fixture with racing starting at 7.08pm. Free tickets can be claimed by contacting the stadium via email [email protected].

The venue’s Sunday meeting begins at 11.09am.