I miss my mam so much - Countdown is on to Race for Life 2025 in Sunderland

The countdown is on to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Sunderland, with just two weeks to go until the big day a local poet who has been inspired by the devastation of cancer is calling on everyone to sign up and claim 30 per cent off the entry fee.

Sophie Butler, 40, lost her mum, Rita Oxman, to bowel cancer in 2021 and has since written a book of poems, including the heartfelt Dear Cancer, which reflects on loss and its impact on her family.

Encouraged to write by her mum, Sophie has recorded a special reading of the poem in Seaburn, on the bench that bears her mum’s name.

Sophie is sharing her story to encourage people to join Race for Life in the city on Sunday, June 1 and anyone who signs up between Tuesday, May 20 and Monday June 2 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code SUMMER30.

Sophie Butler's poem, Dear Cancer

Sophie reads: “I’m ready to face you. Have it out. Tell you how much I hate what you’re about.

“You worm your way through people. Families you destroy. You don’t discriminate. Is it something you enjoy?”

The poem is one of a collection in the book ‘Where Has She Gone?’ that Sophie, who now lives in Manchester, began writing during lockdown 2020, when her mum Rita was diagnosed with cancer.

Sophie, who is a mum to three, said: “Mam was diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2020, but because of lockdown rules I wasn’t able to go and see her. It was awful what her and my dad had to go through without the rest of the family by their side. It really made the experience even worse. That’s when I began writing as something to do and something to channel my emotions into.”

Sophie Butler

Every year, around 1,200 people die from bowel cancer in the North East *.

Sophie said: “Grief remains a constant battle, and I miss my mam so much. I feel closer to her in Sunderland, so I always look forward to coming home to Wearside. I hope my book can help other people through their own grief and loss after cancer. We can all do our bit to help beat cancer by supporting Cancer Research UK and by taking part in Race for Life this summer.”

Through book sales and charity walks, Sophie has already raised over £3,600 for Cancer Research UK, with more donations to come from the sale of each book.

Race for Life is returning to Herrington Country Park on Sunday, June 1.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part with 3k, 5k and 10k events on offer. As well as Pretty Muddy- a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course and a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Participants and supporters are encouraged to make a day of it by staying on for a picnic after the event and soaking up the vibrant community atmosphere. Activities on offer at some Race for Life venues include musical entertainment, food stalls and a creative station where people can make colourful banners to help cheer on their loved ones.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Sophie, one of four siblings, said: “Why do I Race for Life? I Race for Life for my mam Rita. She’s a mum in a million. And I’d give anything for her to be with us today. But by supporting Race for Life, we can help other families facing cancer and hopefully stop them going through the heartbreak we’ve had to face.”

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East, said: “We are so grateful to Sophie for her support and know her story and poems will make an impact on everyone who hears them.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime** but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK is the largest funder of bowel cancer research in the UK.

Today the charity’s scientists are trailblazing new ways to beat bowel cancer with cutting edge technology - from using AI to develop a blood test to detect the disease early, to designing a robotic pill called the SampleCam which collects samples of potentially cancerous cells for testing.

For Sophie and her family, progress like this can’t come soon enough. Sophie, who had genetic testing after her mum’s death and it was advised that her and her siblings have a colonoscopy every five years as it was likely they had an inherited gene, added: “Spotting bowel cancer early saves lives. Research is key, but so is awareness. It’s vital that we put any awkwardness aside when it comes to talking about our bowel habits. The most important thing people can do is be aware of what is normal for them and speak to their doctor if something isn’t quite right. It can make all the difference.”

For bowel cancer detected at the earliest stage, when treatment is more likely to be successful, around 9 in 10 people in England survive their disease for five years or more. But at the latest stage, this falls to around 1 in 10.***

Cancer Research UK hopes that by normalising talking about poo and bowel habits, people will feel more comfortable and empowered to speak to a health professional if they spot something unusual for them.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org