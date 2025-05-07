Pupils from across the region reach for the stars at Newcastle University space event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from across the North East took one giant leap into the world of space exploration and aerospace careers at a stella event hosted at Newcastle University, thanks to the partnership between the North East STEM Foundation (NESF), Airbus, and Newcastle University.

Held inside the University’s cutting-edge Stephenson Building, the event brought together 160 students from regional schools for a packed day of hands-on activities, expert talks, and close-up encounters with some of the most exciting innovations in the space sector.

From building satellite kits to learning about inter-satellite communication, pupils got a real taste of what careers in aerospace can offer. They had the rare chance to interact with leading companies like Airbus Defence and Space, Europe’s largest space company and Ambasat, creators of low-Earth orbit educational satellites. ThumbSat enlightened students into the possibilities of quick and affordable space experimentation, while organisations like Exotopic, a forward-thinking consultancy focused on the intersection of science, technology, and society were also in attendance.

Adding to the excitement, students were virtually joined by Jim Christensen, Chief Innovation Officer at the Aldrin Family Foundation and former Education Director at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, who delivered an inspiring message about space exploration and the future of STEM.

(Back L-R) Laura Jones (Newcastle Uni), Lucinda Williams (Airbus) and Michelle Henderson (STEM). Front (L-R) Hayden Ellis-Doolan and Joshua Kwentoh both of Egglescliffe School

Paul Russell of Airbus said: “Airbus Defence and Space actively supports the growing North East space ecosystem through its 'Community for Space Prosperity' initiative, which aims to connect and grow the UK space sector. Our Geospatial Business here in Newcastle is committed to inspiring the next generation of space enthusiasts through our education outreach programmes and promote the opportunities available to young people within the space industry."

As part of the day, Newcastle University introduced students to its Aerospace Engineering degree. The programme aims to prepare future engineers to develop and test aircraft, spacecraft, and satellites with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.

Tania Cooper MBE, Chair of the North East STEM Foundation, said: "This event represents everything the NESF stands for providing students from all backgrounds with access to world-class STEM opportunities and a clear view into the exciting careers available in sectors like aerospace and space technology."

Laura Jones, Student Recruitment and Outreach Manager at Newcastle University, added: "We’re proud to welcome young people into our facilities to engage with the latest in space innovation. This event not only highlights the breadth of career paths available in the space industry but also supports our goal to inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists, and problem solvers."

The event is part of NESF’s ongoing mission to eliminate barriers to STEM education and connect North East students with meaningful, future-focused career pathways. And judging by the excited faces in the room, the future of aerospace may just be in very good hands.