£169K Investment to Expand Digital Health Hubs Across Sunderland

Sunderland City Council is expanding its successful Digital Health Hubs, increasing the number of Hubs across the city from 23 to 30, ensuring even more residents can access essential digital services and support.

The expansion follows the continued success of the Digital Health Hubs, which were first launched in January 2024, to help tackle digital exclusion and support residents to access online services. The seven new Digital Health Hubs have been made possible thanks to a further £169,000 investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The continued success of the Digital Health Hubs has been made possible through collaborative efforts, including Sunderland City Council’s joint venture with Boldyn Networks.

Boldyn has played a key role in carrying out site visits and deploying the digital infrastructure ready for launch and operation.

Group of residents and Techmates at one of Sunderland's Digital Health Hubs

The new Hubs are spread across the whole of Sunderland, significantly increasing digital connectivity and IT provision in communities that need it the most. While one of the newly appointed Hubs previously had some digital facilities, the remaining six will benefit from dedicated IT provision for the first time.

The new Digital Health Hubs are located at:

Columbia Community Association (Oxclose Road, Brady Square, Washington, NE38 7EN)

St George’s Church (Vigo Lane, Harraton, Washington, NE38 9AH)

Crafting Connections - Lambton Community Hub (Hambleton Road, Lambton, NE38 0QA)

Springwell Village Community Venue (Fell Road, Washington, NE9 7RP)

Women’s Community Boutique (90 Coronation Street, Hendon, Sunderland, SR1 2HE)

St Cuthbert’s Church (Redhouse, Sunderland, SR5 5QS)

St Mark’s Community Association (4 Saint Mark’s Terrace, Millfield, Sunderland, SR4 7BN)

As well as introducing new Hubs, the council has invested in enhancing digital infrastructure across existing sites. City Hall has been upgraded with new rising desks, keyboards and mice to improve accessibility, while Creative Smart City Hubs in Houghton and Washington have also received new digital equipment.

Councillor Alison Smith, cabinet member for corporate services and equalities at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our Digital Health Hubs network to reach even more people across Sunderland. These Hubs provide vital digital access and support at the heart of our communities, helping residents to go online and build confidence with technology.

“By expanding access to these Hubs, we’re helping people connect with loved ones and access vital support. Increasing the number of Hubs and investing in additional equipment means that we can ensure no one and nowhere is left behind in our increasingly digital world.”

Since their launch, the original 23 Digital Health Hubs have played a vital role in tackling digital exclusion across Sunderland, where recent research has revealed that one in three people are at risk of being left behind in an increasingly digital world. By providing ‘doorstep’ digital services at the heart of local communities, the hubs have helped residents gain essential digital skills, from applying for jobs and managing finances to staying connected with family and friends.

Claire Venners, director delivery UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks, said: “This investment is crucial in improving digital literacy and extending the availability of spaces where residents can go online, build confidence with technology and develop essential digital skills.

“In partnership with Sunderland City Council, at Boldyn we share a joint commitment to fostering a digitally included community, bridging the digital divide for a smarter, more connected and inclusive future. As part of our work in building the smart city’s connectivity backbone, the Hubs can empower people to make the most of the online world, improving their quality of life and access to opportunities.”

As part of the wider Digital Inclusion Programme, the council is continuing its call for volunteers to join the successful Tech Mates programme, which pairs digital champions with residents who need support to go online. Those interested in volunteering can find out more at www.sunderland.gov.uk/volunteer