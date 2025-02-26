Today Primark is expanding Click & Collect across the North East, as it launches its popular service in its Newcastle, Newcastle Metro Gateshead, Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesborough, Sunderland and Teesside stores for the first time.

This comes as the retailer announces plans to complete its nationwide service rollout to all its stores in Britain by this summer.

This latest service expansion in the North East is part of 18 new stores to join Click & Collect today, meaning the service is now available in 131 Primark stores across Great Britain.

Many customers will be able to access thousands of Primark products through Click & Collect for the first time, including across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware, with shoppers ordering on the Primark website and then picking up their items at a convenient time.

It will also give more customers access to new and expanded ranges they might not otherwise be able to get in their local store. This includes Primark’s new affordable adaptive clothing range, which launched last month and features more than 40 stylish wardrobe staples for men and women.

The range has been specially designed around the needs of those living with a disability and developed in partnership with adaptive designer and disability campaigner, Victoria Jenkins.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “It’s great that even more customers in Wales will now be able to take advantage of our Click & Collect service. We know that our customers love the convenience that Click & Collect offers, as well as the opportunity to access ranges otherwise only found in larger stores. With the roll out now due to complete in time for summer we hope this will help make summer holiday shopping that little bit easier.”

Primark announced in April last year that it planned to roll out Click & Collect to all stores by the end of 2025. The ongoing expansion of Click & Collect is just one part of Primark’s ongoing investments in its stores, as it continues to look at ways to give shoppers greater convenience and choice and more reasons to visit their local Primark store and high street.

Independent research conducted by Public First found that the retailer contributes £2.6 billion to the UK economy and supports 54,000 jobs across the country. In addition, 2.3 million people cite Primark as the main reason for visiting their high street each week, with every £10 spent at a Primark store also generating an additional £3.60 for the high street.

This means Primark supports around £1 billion of spending in other stores and £500 million in restaurants each year.

The seven Primark stores in the North East launching Click & Collect today (26th February) are: Darlington, 12 The Cornmill Centre, DL1 1NH Hartlepool, Unit 194A, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, TS24 7RR Middlesborough, Unit 1, Bottomley Mall, TS1 1SU Newcastle, 78-84 Northumberland Street, NE1 7DF Newcastle Metro Gateshead, Central Mall, Metrocentre, NE11 9YG Sunderland, The Bridges Shopping Centre, SR1 3DR Teesside, Unit 11, Teesside Industrial Park, TS17 7BW