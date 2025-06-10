Popular Durham Attraction to Host Summer Evening Event

Families looking to soak up the best of summer fun are in for a real treat this July, as Adventure Valley in Durham announces a brand-new evening experience. Summer Nights Adventure is set to be an evening filled with exciting entertainment and takes place for one night only on Saturday 5th July 2025, from 6pm to 9pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families looking to soak up the best of summer fun are in for a real treat this July, as Adventure Valley in Durham announces a brand-new evening experience. Summer Nights Adventure is set to be an evening filled with exciting entertainment and takes place for one night only on Saturday 5th July 2025, from 6pm to 9pm.

With live music, exciting indoor and outdoor play areas, and a tasty hot meal all included in the ticket price, this early-evening event is set to be the perfect way for families to make the most of a summer Saturday, without breaking the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adventure Valley has always been about creating joyful family memories in a relaxed, lively atmosphere, this year we’re delighted to be adding a new evening offering that makes the most of the evening sun and hopefully brings new and existing audiences to the park,” said Janine Calzini, owner at Adventure Valley. “We know how much people look forward to that magical feeling of a warm summer evening, and this event is a chance to enjoy it with great music, great food and great company, all for under £13 a ticket per person.”

A new evening event will be hosted at Adventure Valley this summer.

Alongside the live music and food, visitors will have access to indoor soft play areas and some of the park’s outdoor adventure zones, offering plenty of space for children to let off steam while grown-ups enjoy the atmosphere.

Tickets are just £12.95 per person and include entry, playtime, live music, and food, making it a standout-value evening out for families looking for a bit of weekend magic.

Summer Night Adventure takes place on Saturday 5th July 2025 at Adventure Valley in Durham. Tickets are available to book now via the website: www.adventurevalley.co.uk