Popular 'Corn Cob Catapult' to return at popular farm attraction in Durham

A popular adventure park in Durham is on a mission to put the Happy back in to ‘Happy Hallowe'en’ this October.

With the popularity of the Hallowe'en season continuing to grow, ‘scare fests’ and ‘scare mazes’ are popping up across the country. Whilst many people associate Hallowe'en with paranormal activities, blood and gore, Adventure Valley’s seasonal offering is appropriate for the whole family, taking a whimsical approach to the season with the introduction of their ‘Fa-boo-lous Fun’ Hallowe'en event.

The park is offering family-friendly activities, pumpkin picking and enchanting character meet and greets at their Hallowe'en ‘Fa-BOO-lous Fun’ event!

This spine-tingling adventure kicks off on Saturday, October 26 and is hosted daily until Sunday, November 3.

Corn Cob Catapult returns this half term.

Guests are invited to pick up their ‘Hallowe'en Trail Card’ upon entry before embarking on a magical quest to meet beloved characters, collect stamps, and eventually visit the Wicked Witch for a special treat.. Or trick!Throughout the event, guests will encounter various characters.

The Mad Hatter will hand out maze sheets for a spooky Ghost Trail. The Pumpkin King invites everyone to try their hand at the Corn Cob Catapult, where participants can compete for a spot on the daily leaderboard whilst firing corn at Hallowe'en-themed targets. Guests can catch a glimpse of Jack Skeleton who operates the thrilling Ghost Train, while Lady Western runs a crazy cowboy ride that adds to the fun.

A daily Character Parade, takes place daily with characters awarding prizes to the children who have the best dance moves and also the best costumes!Adventure Valley’s on-site restaurant will also boast a selection of seasonal treats including marshmallows and trick-or-treat bags and guests can collect a pumpkin to take home and carve for just £2 each.

Hallowe'en is a joyous celebration at the heart of autumn and our whole team are dedicated to making sure that the season is fun for the whole family. Guests can catapult corn and compete for a spot on our daily leaderboard, wander through our Maize Maze and get tricks and treats from our friendly Halloween Characters, we’re confident that it is going to be our best ever Halloween season.

The 'Corn Cob Catapult' is a popular attraction.

There’s just so much going on during Halloween at Adventure Valley, it really is a full day out experience for the whole family,” said Adventure Valley Owner, Janine Calzini.

Adventure Valley’s ‘Fa-boo-lous Fun’ event takes place daily from Saturday, October 26 until Sunday, November 3, from 10am until 5pm each day. Tickets are available from the Adventure Valley website: https://www.adventurevalley.co.uk