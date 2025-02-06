Popular city charity to help residents explore new careers

A Sunderland charity passionate about enhancing the lives of local people is opening its doors to residents interested in a new career.

Back on the Map, in partnership with Training in Care, is hosting a free event on Friday 7 February at its new Hendon Health Hub on Toward Road.

The event aims to help people learn more about the rewarding career opportunities available in social care, while providing an opportunity to practice using leading-edge equipment and learn new skills.

Funded by the University of Sunderland, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Skills & Inclusion Programme, theopen-day will take place from 9:30am to 2:30pm.

Dr Angela Brown, founder of Training in Care

Interactive stalls will cover essential topics such as ADHD Awareness, ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) Awareness, Dementia Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Safeguarding Adults and Children, First Aid, and Food Safety.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with experts, gain valuable insights, and explore career pathways within the care sector.

Dr. Angela Brown, founder and CEO of Training in Care, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Back on theMap and the University of Sunderland to host this event.

“The open-day aims to break down barriers and create opportunities for people from all backgrounds who may not have ever considered a career in care.

The Back on the Map Hendon Health Hub on Toward Road.

“A lot of people don’t realise just how rewarding a career in the sector is and also just how many personal and professional skills can easily be transferred to help people break into the sector.

“It’s a really inclusive sector, but despite this, the UK remains in the midst of a care crisis which has left us with a shortage of hundreds of thousands of care workers.

“This is why events such as this, working with organisations such as Back on the Map which are at the heart of their communities, are so important.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in a change in career or getting into the sector to pop along. It could be life changing.”

Back on the Map’s took on the lease of the former Ashburn Medical Centre in Hendon last year, with ambitions to develop it into the Hendon Health Hub, bringing vital health services and preventative care directly to the community.

Joanne Cooper, CEO of Back on the Map, said: “Back on the Map is committed to providing local residents with opportunities to live, work and thrive.

“This partnership gives local people a chance to increase their skills and gain accredited training to realise their ambitions, ensuring on one is left behind.’

Shona McCreedy, strategic projects and implementation manager at the University of Sunderland, said: “Supporting the training and awareness raising of careers within social care is invaluable in closing the skills gap and supporting careers within the sector.”

The event is open to all and free of charge, with no registration necessary. Attendees can simply turn up on the day.