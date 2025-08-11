Plans submitted for more than 100 new homes in County Durham
The plans would see 104 homes being built - 15% of these will be provided as Affordable Housing comprising of Discount Open Market Housing and Affordable Rent.
A mix of houses are proposed with homes ranging from 2-4 bedroom properties as well as 11 bungalows.
Built to new building regulations, all homes will be fitted with EV chargers and air source heat pumps.
The site will include natural greenspaces and a children’s play area.
The housebuilder will also make financial contributions towards local education, open spaces and healthcare provision.
Oliver Thompson, Land Director, Persimmon Durham, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for new homes in Sacriston.
“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re working hard to play our part in delivering new homes and look forward to working with the community and the council to bring these proposals to fruition.”