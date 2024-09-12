Plans for new development at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park submitted

Plans that could see tens of thousands of square metres of new industrial space brought forward on the Southern Development Area at IAMP in Sunderland, have been submitted for approval.

The move sees extensive proposals submitted by North East planning and development specialist Hedley Planning on behalf of its client Town End Farm Partnership Ltd, for the construction of new Class B2, B8 and E use industrial units at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), which is located to the north of Nissan and east of A1290.

Established to support the North East’s automotive and advanced manufacturing industry, and spanning 150ha, the wider IAMP boundary was originally envisaged to provide nearly 8,000 jobs.

Three prestigious industrial units are proposed for the Southern Development Area, which will offer 17,220 sq. m, 14,600 sq. m and 49,190 sq. m of potential warehouse-style space with modern ground floor office accommodation, vehicle and HGV parking facilities and associated yard space.

Featuring single storey constructions on a 25m x 7.5m structural grid, each unit will offer a maximum height of 20m from finished floor level to the underside of the steel eaves haunch.

Plans for landscaping including new trees, hedges and woodland to be planted along the perimeter to the northern and eastern edges, offering improved localised landscaping, enhanced visual effects and environmental benefits.

Hedley Planning’s associate director Alex Franklin, who has submitted the plans on behalf of developer Town End Farm Partnership Ltd, said: “IAMP represents an immense opportunity to support the growth of the North East’s internationally recognised automotive and advanced manufacturing industry. It’s a fantastic strategic location with first-class transport links, which any ambitious industrial business would benefit from as an integral part of their roadmap to success and expansion.

“The delivery of this latest piece of work signals continued strength in this sector for Hedley Planning, coming as demand across the North East for good quality industrial space remains high. New units in IAMP and other locations, which benefit from investment in good planning, design and modern construction materials, are constantly well sought after and in demand.”

Peter Razaq, managing directorat Town End Farm Partnership Ltd, added: “This is a terrific scheme designed to meet the strong demand for high quality industrial units in important North East locations and support the economic growth of local businesses.”