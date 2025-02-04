Peterlee nursing assistant shares how apprenticeships upskill workers to progress to mark National Apprenticeship Week

Letizia also known as Tizzy Taylor, Nursing Assistant at HC-One’s Jack Dormand Care Home, in Horden, Peterlee, has been sharing her personal apprenticeship story with others to demonstrate the learning, development and progression opportunities available by choosing to complete an apprenticeship and work within the Social Care Sector.

To mark the 18th annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) between February 10-16, Letizia, aged 27, has been discussing her own apprenticeship journey.

Letizia completed her Level 2 Health and Social Care qualification, Level 3 Lead Adult Care Worker apprenticeship and HC-One’s Care Assistant Development Programme to become a Nursing Assistant. Letizia has now enrolled onto a Level 5 Nursing Associate Apprenticeship, which once completed, will enable her to become a National Midwifery and Nursing Council registered Nurse Associate.

Before joining the Social Care Sector, Letizia attended East Durham College and gained a Diploma in Animal Management. Letizia subsequently took a change in direction and got a job as a Domiciliary Care Assistant working within the community, soon realising her passion for care and how determined she was to provide a high standard of care and support.

Letizia Taylor, Nursing Assistant at HC-One’s Jack Dormand Care Home, who is enrolled onto a Level 5 Nursing Associate Apprenticeship

Letizia began her career progression journey at HC-One when she joined the team at Grampian Court Care Home, in Peterlee, County Durham as a Carer. Letizia completed her Level 2 Health and Social Care apprenticeship which supported her promotion to Senior Carer.

She continued her development journey following a transfer to HC-One’s nursing care home Jack Dormand in Peterlee as she aspired to move into a clinical role, completing Safer People Handling and enhanced medication training before embarking on HC-One’s bespoke Care Assistant Development Programme alongside her Level 3 Lead Adult Care Worker apprenticeship in June 2021. This resulted in her being promoted to Nursing Assistant where she was able to practice her clinical skills.

When HC-One offered colleagues the opportunity to undertake a Nursing Associate Apprenticeship with the Open University in February 2023 Letizia jumped at the chance and is now nearing the end of her two-year apprenticeship programme. Letizia doesn’t want her apprenticeship journey to end there, as once completed she hopes to then move onto her Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship ‘top up’ in October 2026.

The benefit of training to become a Registered Nurse through the apprenticeship route for many people is that it offers a more flexible and financially accessible pathway compared to traditional university routes. Through this route there is hands-on experience and employer support.

Letizia’s Nursing Associate apprenticeship highlight so far has been completing her placements, as this has allowed her to study and experience new environments and fields as a student, whilst continuing to have the support of her employer.

Letizia commented: “There are lots of progression and development opportunities available through completing an apprenticeship. Completing an apprenticeship has helped me learn new skills and knowledge.

“Choosing to do an apprenticeship has helped me to improve my skills and knowledge, and to allow me to provide high quality care by understanding the theory behind it. I have gained many skills so far including clinical skills and personal skills such as communication and teamwork.

“It is a positive thing to do, you learn lots and I have grown in confidence in my job role. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to complete all my apprenticeships. I would like to continue to progress in my career and complete the Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship.”

HC-One apprenticeships are offered to both newly recruited and existing colleagues to help develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence. HC-One currently offers over 25 different apprenticeship programmes from Level 2 through to Degree and Masters level programmes and currently has over 590 colleagues undertaking an apprenticeship in England.

In 2024, HC-One saw 200 colleagues successfully complete their apprenticeship programmes in England, 52 of which achieved distinctions and are currently supporting over 1,000 colleagues across England, Scotland and Wales to complete an apprenticeship and qualification programme within the next two to three years.

Marie Shillaw, Home Manager at Jack Dormand Care Home, stated: “It is important that we offer our colleagues the right support and opportunities to learn and progress in their careers, encouraging them to reach their full potential.

“We recognise how important apprenticeships are in supporting our colleagues to improve and grow their careers in care as well as offering the chance to take a change in career direction.

“Investing in our existing workforce through our nursing apprenticeships means that we are growing our own social care nursing workforce and both reward and retaining our dedicated colleagues.

“I am extremely proud of what Letizia and our other apprentices have achieved at HC-One over the past year and look forward to celebrating their success once they have completed their apprenticeships.”

For more information on career opportunities at HC-One homes in your area visit the website.