Peterlee footballers net sponsorship deal with housebuilder

Budding junior footballers at East Durham Football Club are celebrating netting a sponsorship deal with Gateshead-based housebuilder Robertson Homes.

East Durham FC’s U11s, who play their home matches in Peterlee, unveiled their newly branded shirts at the Lionfields development in Lambton Estate, where Robertson is building 57 luxury new four, five and six-bedroom detached homes.

Andy Dodds, regional director at Robertson Homes, said: “East Durham FC provides a great opportunity for young people to get involved in sport and build lifelong friendships, and we are proud the U11s players are now wearing shirts bearing our name.

“Supporting clubs such as East Durham FC, which help make their communities great places to live, is something we take seriously as a responsible housebuilder and we’re looking forward to following the team’s ongoing success on and off the pitch.”

East Durham FC U11 players in Robertson Homes' Lionfields show home

East Durham FC play in the Russell Foster Youth League and currently run nine junior teams with around 135 young players throughout the club.

James Martin, coach of East Durham U11s, said: “Thank you to Robertson Homes for their generous sponsorship which has enabled us to provide the kids with a great new kit.“If we play half as stylishly as we now look we will be set for a great second half to the season.”

Robertson Homes currently has three developments in the North East region, with energy efficient family homes for sale at Bowes Manor in Burnopfield and Wynyard Woods in Wynyard Estate, along with Lionfields in County Durham.

The company recently opened the doors to a new show home at Lionfields, which is located within approximately 1,000 acres of characteristically English country estate. The development includes the six-bedroom Stewart Garden Room design which won two awards at the prestigious What House? 2024 Awards in London.