Peterlee Care Home staff surprised with award recognition
Seventeen people from Popular Care and Solehawk care homes* in Newcastle, Gateshead, Peterlee, Darlington and Middlesbrough will go forward for a variety of categories at the Great British Care Awards 2025 .
The purpose of the Great British Care Awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work. It includes individuals who represent all areas of the social care sector, including older people or specialist services, residential or home care.
They are open to frontline staff such as care workers and care managers through to people who have made an impact in other ways including training and innovation.
Steve Massey, operations manager said: “We are so proud of all our colleagues who have been nominated for the Great British Care Awards, and we value and are thankful for all their hard work. A big congratulations to all who were nominated.”
* Astune Rise Care Home in Middlesborough, Wilton House in Darlington Peterlee in Peterlee, Kenton Hall and Kenton Manor in Newcastle and Craigielea in Gateshead all have nominees.