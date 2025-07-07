Peterlee Care Home staff surprised with award recognition

Colleagues from two sister North East care home operators were surprised with the news that they have been nominated for prestigious national awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventeen people from Popular Care and Solehawk care homes* in Newcastle, Gateshead, Peterlee, Darlington and Middlesbrough will go forward for a variety of categories at the Great British Care Awards 2025 .

The purpose of the Great British Care Awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work. It includes individuals who represent all areas of the social care sector, including older people or specialist services, residential or home care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are open to frontline staff such as care workers and care managers through to people who have made an impact in other ways including training and innovation.

Peterlee Care Home

Steve Massey, operations manager said: “We are so proud of all our colleagues who have been nominated for the Great British Care Awards, and we value and are thankful for all their hard work. A big congratulations to all who were nominated.”

* Astune Rise Care Home in Middlesborough, Wilton House in Darlington Peterlee in Peterlee, Kenton Hall and Kenton Manor in Newcastle and Craigielea in Gateshead all have nominees.