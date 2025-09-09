Pensioner, 81, conquers 84-Mile Hadrian’s Wall for German Shepherd charity

“Top of the World”

An 81-year-old man from South Hetton, Michael Naisbitt, is halfway through an epic 84-mile trek along Hadrian’s Wall, tackling the challenge with his daughter Michelle to raise funds for German Shepherd Dog welfare. The pair have been braving all weather conditions as they take on the historic route, driven by determination and a shared love of dogs.

If you’d like to donate this is the just giving link https://www.justgiving.com/page/michael-naisbitt-v-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL