Paws, Pride, and Passion: Jarrow’s Pride Pooches Brings Community Together

Dogs take centre stage at market stalls, inflatables and rainbow‑clad pooches as part of Pride in South Tyneside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Park in Jarrow was filled with colour, costumes and wagging tails on Sunday as Pride Pooches brought a joyful close to this year’s South Tyneside Pride celebrations. The family-friendly event saw dozens of proud pups and their owners turn out in fabulous outfits to compete for titles including Best Dressed Dog, Handsomest Hound, and Waggiest Tail. The afternoon was a celebration of love, inclusivity and community spirit with market stalls, inflatables and entertainment adding to the lively atmosphere.

A panel of judges, including local councillors Geraldine Kilgour and Paul Dean alongside Richard Salkeld from open-access train operator Lumo, had the tough job of picking winners from a sea of sparkling leads, rainbow tutus and painted paws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the event, Councillor Kilgour praised the “warmth and creativity” of everyone involved, while Richard Salkeld remarked on the community coming together with such enthusiasm and energy for the popular annual event.

Pride in South Tyneside organiser Peter Darrant from OUT North East

The event marked the final chapter in a month-long programme of Pride in South Tyneside activities. Organisers thanked everyone who came along and helped make the day a success, highlighting how Pride Pooches offered a unique way for all generations and breeds to take part in the celebration.