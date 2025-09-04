Orchard Mews resident enjoys special shopping trip to Newcastle

Orchard Mews Care Home in Benwell, Newcastle, part of HC-One, was delighted to support resident Matthew Mason, better known as Matty, on a much-anticipated shopping trip into Newcastle city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty had not been able to go shopping in Newcastle for over a year, so he was especially excited to enjoy the experience once again. Accompanied by Orchard Mews Wellbeing Coordinators Gillian Reid and Amy Frampton, Matty travelled by local bus into the city, where the group explored a variety of shops together.

One of Matty’s highlights was browsing through video games, something he had been looking forward to for a long time. After finding a game he really wanted, the group stopped for lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what he fancied, Matty chose McDonald’s, a treat he hadn’t had in over a year. He described it as “the best part of the day,” saying it tasted “so amazing.”

Matthew Mason, resident from HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home going on shopping trip to Newcastle

Before heading home, they also picked up a fan to help Matty stay cool while playing his new game during the recent warm weather.

Reflecting on his day out, Matty shared: “I am so grateful to the wellbeing team at Orchard Mews who are able to take me out and about. The best thing about my day out was getting McDonald’s, which tasted so amazing.”

Gill and Amy, the Wellbeing Team at Orchard Mews, said they were thrilled to spend the day with Matty and help him enjoy a sense of independence and fun in the community once again.

Orchard Mews Care Home is proud to support residents including Matty in living life to the fullest, with experiences that bring joy, connection, and a sense of normality.