OneGym Opens New Chester-le-Street Site with £1 Million Investment

OneGym has officially opened its latest 20,000 sq. ft location in Chester-le-Street, further extending its presence in the North East. Located on Osbourne Road, the new site offers 24/7 access and is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art cardio, free weights, plate-loaded, and functional equipment, as well as a sauna, catering to a diverse range of fitness and recovery needs.

This significant £1 million investment in Chester-le-Street is part of OneGym’s broader expansion strategy, with the new site creating approximately 10 local jobs. Members can enjoy over 30 group fitness classes a week, with plans to expand the schedule based on feedback over the next few weeks.

Paul Pearson, managing director and co-founder of OneGym, said, “This new site represents a significant investment in Chester-le-Street, and the response from members has been overwhelmingly positive. They’ve expressed their appreciation for the top-quality equipment and the welcoming atmosphere of the gym.

“The variety of group fitness classes, including HIIT and yoga, has also been a hit, providing members with diverse options to suit their fitness goals. Whether they’re seasoned athletes or just beginning their fitness journey, our members are connecting with the space and its offerings, and we’re excited to see the gym become an integral part of their routines.”

The gym offers 24/7 access and low-cost, zero-contract memberships, allowing members to train on their own terms. With a focus on convenience and flexibility, OneGym ensures its members can fit fitness into their busy lives, all while benefiting from top-tier equipment and facilities.