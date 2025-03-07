Ofsted recognise improvements at Venerable Bede CE Academy

Ofsted school inspectors have recognised the many improvements taking place at Venerable Bede CE Academy in Sunderland.

The secondary school, now a part of Northern Lights Learning Trust, has introduced significant changes which are highlighted in the new report.

“I am pleased that inspectors could see the work that Northern Lights and the school have done since Venerable Bede CE Academy joined our Trust and the high aspirations we have to ensure this is a fantastic school for all of our pupils,” said Jo Heaton OBE, Chief Executive of Northern Lights.

“Change takes time. The school has not been with us for a great length of time and inspectors recognised this was a historic situation the school found themselves in and say the new Trust and new Head, Mrs Tracey Burgess, are in a good position to take Venerable Bede forwards.”

Report highlights include a recognition of pupils being taught by specialist staff who know them well and the school identifying the support and intervention required for pupils who need it most. The school are helping pupils to “thrive”, receiving additional support for reading, with well-set-out strategies being praised.

The inspection team also recognised the wider provision on offer, including the “many enrichment opportunities” and the “many opportunities for pupils to explore future careers”.

Inspectors found that safeguarding arrangements are effective and that pupils’ behaviour and attendance is improving over time, with more pupils now attending school more regularly with an increasingly positive approach to their studies. It also highlighted the good relationships staff share with pupils.

The school was praised for transforming lives in October 2024 in its SIAMS Church school inspection. It was recognised as a caring school where all individuals are valued.

In one of the newer style Ofsted reports which don’t rely on a single word judgement, inspectors said the school requires improvement in its behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management; and was inadequate in its quality of education.

Inspectors acknowledged that staff are proud to work for the school and that it is ambitious for everyone who attends to share its vision to “soar to the heights together”.

The report says: “The school places an emphasis on making careful choices and respecting others. Pupils are taught about other faiths, how British society functions and the importance of staying healthy.”

It goes on: “Leaders are working tirelessly to improve pupils’ attitudes to their education. There are positive signs of success in this aspect of the school’s work.’

“Pupils undertake work experience, hear from local business professionals and receive impartial careers advice,” adds the report.

Mrs Heaton continued: “We are continuing to drive improvements and look forward to an even brighter future, working in partnership with parents, carers, pupils and our communities.”

Northern Lights is a multi-academy trust comprising primary and secondary schools, in an area stretching from Wearside to Teesside, with ten schools and over 4,200 pupils in total. Primary school Benedict Biscop CE Academy, close to Venerable Bede, is also part of the Trust. It was inspected in the Autumn term and received an “Outstanding” rating in all areas of the inspection.