OCS Acquires Maxim FM, one of the fastest-growing facilities management companies in the North East

OCS (“the Group”), a global leader in facilities management, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Sunderland-headquartered Maxim FM, one of the fastest-growing independent regional facilities management companies in North East England.

This acquisition represents OCS' sixth strategic transaction in the UK over the last 18 months, strengthening its service offering and expanding its regional presence across key public and private sector markets. The acquisition of Maxim follows on from the acquisition of Scottish facilities management specialists FES FM and FES Support Services, which was announced in December last year.

Founded in 2010, Maxim FM has built a reputation for delivering customer-centric facilities management solutions, supporting its diverse client base with a holistic range of services that include commercial and industrial cleaning, maintenance, consumable supplies, as well as hygiene and janitorial services. With a multi-award-winning offering and a commitment to sustainability, Maxim FM is a trusted partner in its key markets across the UK.

Maxim FM brings an established track record in the education sector, which complements OCS’ market-leading expertise, already bolstered by the recent acquisitions of Exclusive Services Group and Accuro. The acquisition will also see OCS welcoming over 1,100 Maxim FM colleagues into its operations, further strengthening its public sector cleaning service capabilities across the UK.

Maxim FM staff members Nieve Lewis and Cath Dalton

With Maxim FM’s head office in Sunderland, and satellite offices in Glasgow, Bradford, and Swindon, and a strong customer base in the North of England and Scotland, this deal will add regional density to OCS’ cleaning division, enabling the business to capitalise on growth opportunities and deliver enhanced services to an expanded customer base.

Daniel Dickson, UK & Ireland CEO of OCS, said: "Maxim FM has established itself as a trusted Facilities Management company throughout the north of England and Scotland through its dedication to customer satisfaction. Their expertise in both public and private sector contracts, along with their regional strength, aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for growth. We are delighted to welcome Maxim FM’s talented team to OCS and look forward to working together to build on their success and deliver industry-leading services to a broader range of customers."

Graham Conway, Managing Director of Maxim FM, added: "Since Maxim FM’s inception nearly 15 years ago, we have focused on delivering exceptional service by placing our clients' needs at the core of our business. Becoming part of OCS presents an exciting opportunity for Maxim FM to leverage the Group’s extensive resources and expertise to offer an even wider array of innovative, sustainable solutions to our clients. We are confident this partnership will benefit our colleagues and customers alike, and we are thrilled about the future prospects ahead."

The acquisition of Maxim FM follows OCS' previous successful acquisitions of Exclusive Services Group, Accuro, Abate Pest Management, and Profile Security Services as part of its broader strategy to double its UK & Ireland revenue over the next five years. This latest addition to OCS will support the Group's commitment to delivering operational excellence and expanding its reach in critical sectors such as public services, education, and industrial maintenance.