Oakes Energy bolsters renewables offering across the UK by adding 13 new recruits to its team

Oakes Energy Services, which specialises in design, supply, installation and planned preventative maintenance across the UK’s climate solutions spectrum is building capacity to meet demand for its renewable energy technologies and services with a significant recruitment drive.

Part of the PHS group, which currently employs more than 270 members of staff, and was responsible for more than 1200 renewable energy saving installations last year, Oakes has created an additional 13 jobs across its commercial Solar PV and ground source heat pumps divisions, with eight of the new experienced recruits joining the ever-growing PV solar team.

With advancements in technologies, and alongside availability in grants for businesses, ground source heating is quickly becoming a viable and effective heating solution. To capitalise on the growing sector, Oakes has added five talented engineering staff to its Ground Source Heat Pump division.

The team has over 30mW of Solar PV currently in development and access to combined PPA funds of over £500M. With the pipeline becoming stronger by the week, the expanded team will enable Oakes Energy to build greater market share and geographic presence.

The Oakes Energy team was recently awarded Project of the Year (Public) at The Energy Awards 2024.

Following the successful completion of the Cambridge ice arena PV, the team will soon begin multi-site roll outs for prestigious clients such as Northern Gas Networks, Northumberland Estates, and Greggs PLC.

Nik Smith, director at Oakes Energy said: “Our new recruits mark a significant step in our growth journey as we continue to strengthen our geographical footprint and services across the UK.

“We are delighted to add to our experienced team of engineers, which will enable us to expand our offering and provide a holistic service for energy saving solutions. After recently winning Project of the Year (Public) at The Energy Awards 2024, we are thrilled to be acknowledged for our completed project for The Priory Federation of Academies Trust and our ongoing work across various other sectors.

“Our recent projects underscore Oakes’ commitment to excellence and innovation in the renewable energy sector. It’s essential we continue to meet diverse and evolving needs of our clients in order to achieve our vision of becoming the UK’s largest provider in energy saving solutions.”