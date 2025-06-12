NSPCC joins Durham Cricket Foundation’s Safeguarding Conference

Dozens of dedicated volunteers and safeguarding leads from across the North East came together last night (Wednesday 11 June) for Durham Cricket Foundation’s second annual Safeguarding Conference.

The NSPCC joined the event as one of the headline speakers for the event which saw representation from 31 clubs across the entire region as well as attendance from RISE North East and the Cricket Regulator.

Hosted as an annual event following a successful debut year last season, the event brought together Club Safeguarding Officers, Chairpersons and volunteers from across the county for an evening of learning, reflection and shared commitment to keeping children safe in sport.

Gail Sayles, Local Campaigns Manager for the NSPCC, led an engaging session on online safety - an increasingly urgent topic in safeguarding today. Her presentation, How To Keep Children Safe Online, offered tools and guidance to help clubs better support children in navigating digital risks.

Gail said: “Events like tonight’s conference are a fantastic way to share knowledge and strengthen safeguarding networks.

“It’s vital that we help professionals and volunteers feel confident in talking about online safety.

When they have the tools and understanding, they’re better able to be there for the children and families they work with – not only on the field, but in every part of life.”

The event also heard from national safeguarding experts, with attendees enjoying a complimentary meal, gift bags from the Foundation, live T20 cricket as the backdrop and the chance to network with local organisations.

From L/R: Ray Galloway, NSPCC's Gail Sayles, DCF's Julie Allison and Lauren Kamperman

Julie Allison, Head of Safeguarding and Anti-discrimination at Durham Cricket Foundation, said: “We’re hugely grateful to the NSPCC and to Gail for their invaluable support. Online safety is such an integral part of today’s world and we wanted to lead a conversation that equips clubs with practical knowledge, expert advice and clear takeaway actions. With Gail’s expertise, it was fantastic to facilitate a discussion that’s vital for everyone involved in the game.

What was particularly encouraging was seeing so many individuals with safeguarding responsibilities represented, especially at only our second conference. The commitment, passion and proactive mindset of these volunteers truly deserve recognition. Their dedication is what made this event such a success.”

The NSPCC is the UK’s leading children’s charity, working to prevent abuse, help those affected recover, and campaign for change to protect children. It runs the Childline service, provides training and resources to professionals, and was instrumental in securing the Online Safety Act, which places a legal duty on tech companies to protect children from harmful content.

To find out more, including how you can support the NSPCC, go to www.nspcc.org.uk