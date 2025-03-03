Northumberland care home residents enjoy MP visit

Ian visited Ashington Grange Care Home on Friday, February 28

HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home, in Ashington, Northumberland, was visited on Friday, February 28, by Member of Parliament (MP) for Blyth and Ashington, Ian Lavery.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting the MP for Blyth and Ashington and spoke to him about what life is like at Ashington Grange Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Ashington community. Ian enjoyed a tour around the 55-bedded residential, nursing and dementia care home, including the lounge, dining areas and landscaped gardens.

Ian took some time to meet and speak with residents and colleagues from different departments, who each explained their job roles and how each of the communities within the home contributes towards the health and wellbeing of residents

Ian visited Ashington Grange’s new sensory room and even held a small Q&A surgery with residents. All residents spoke to their local MP, and Ian was open and honest in response to the questions.

Andrea Pringle, HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home Manager, said:

“It was nice to see that Mr Lavery was taking an interest into what our residents had to say, listening to their views and even saying he will take back some of their comments back to Parliament – which made them feel still part of the community.“

Ian Lavery, Member of Parliament (MP) for Blyth and Ashington, stated:

"It was a pleasure to visit Ashington Grange on Friday and spend time with both carers and residents. Having visited many times before, I’m always impressed by the incredible work being done.

“This visit was especially enjoyable as I had the chance to sit with residents and discuss national and global politics. I’m continually moved by the dedication of the carers, who work tirelessly to maintain the dignity of residents and ensure their later years are fulfilling.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.