North East’s 5G Innovation Projects Secure nearly £2M Additional Funding to Drive Connectivity and Growth

The North East’s pioneering 5G Innovation Region (5GIR) programme has been awarded an additional £1.9 million in funding and extended by 12 months to build on the success of its transformative digital projects. This extra funding follows the initial award of £3.7 million in November 2023 and further strengthens the region’s position as a leader in advanced wireless connectivity.

Sunderland City Council – recognised nationally as a leader in digital connectivity as a result of its pioneering approach to technology-driven transformation – has led the bid to secure this additional funding, supported by the North East Combined Authority (NECA) and in collaboration with regional partners. The North East’s 5GIR programme is one of seven innovation regions across the UK to receive extra investment from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

The funding extension will enable the region to continue deploying cutting-edge connectivity solutions that boost economic growth, drive environmental sustainability and enhance digital inclusion.

The announcement follows national recognition for the region at the Future Networks Awards, where the North East 5G Innovation Region was named winner of the Place-Based Impact Award. This accolade celebrates the region’s pioneering approach to delivering real-world innovation that reshapes market dynamics utilising advanced wireless technology.

The North East 5GIR project team at Port of Tyne.

The North East’s 5GIR programme has played a key role in unlocking the potential of advanced wireless technology across four major projects, each delivering real-world benefits across industries, communities, and businesses:

Smart Port: Expanding 5G-enabled solutions for smarter port operations, with applications including video analytics, enhanced safety systems and data-driven efficiencies that can be replicated across multiple sectors.

Connected Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS): Improving regional road transport efficiency by enabling seamless connectivity between key industrial locations, including the Nissan plant and the Port of Tyne, while developing a business case for 5G-powered autonomous transport solutions.

Creative Industries: Leveraging 5G technology to enhance live event production, enable immersive 360° broadcasting, and showcase the region’s creative sector as a major attractor for tourism and investment.

AgriTech: Deploying advanced wireless-enabled soil and methane sensors to support smarter, more sustainable farming practices, with a focus on commercialising innovative data-driven solutions for the agricultural sector.

These projects are strengthening the North East as a national centre of excellence for advanced wireless technology, accelerating adoption and scaling up innovation across key industries.

Patrick Melia, chief executive at Sunderland City Council and digital lead officer for the North East Combined Authority, said: “This additional funding is a huge boost for our region and a testament to the incredible work already underway to harness 5G technology for economic and social benefit.

“The North East is leading the way in digital transformation, and this investment will ensure we continue to drive forward cutting-edge innovation that makes a tangible difference to businesses, communities and residents.”

The UK government’s commitment to innovation-led growth underlines the vital role that 5G and advanced connectivity will play in shaping the future economy. With this latest investment, the North East is well-positioned to continue pushing the boundaries of digital innovation and ensuring that technology works to benefit people, businesses and the environment.

For more information about the North East’s 5G Innovation Region projects, visit www.sunderlandoursmartcity.com/5GIR