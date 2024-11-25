North East Unites to Feed Families in Need: Mayor and Local Heroes Rally for 2025 Campaign

The festive season has officially begun at Feeding Families’ headquarters in Blaydon, as supporters from across the North East gathered for the charity’s first Christmas Campaign event.

With incredible support from both corporate sponsors and individuals, the room was filled with a collective resolve to make a meaningful impact this Christmas.

The event also featured a powerful address from North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, who, as the guest speaker, inspired attendees to embrace the spirit of giving, reminding them that even small contributions can make a big difference in the lives of those in need.With an ambitious goal of £213,700, Feeding Families has already raised £143,500 towards supporting over 8,500 families and individuals this holiday season.

However, there is still a long way to go, and the charity is calling on the community to help close the gap and reach this target by Christmas.In a significant show of support, local businessman Simon Dovaston, owner of Access4Lofts Franchise in Newcastle and Durham, has pledged to donate a percentage of profits from all sales in the lead-up to Christmas.

Juliet Sanders, CEO of Feeding Families.

Simon, who attended the charity’s September fundraising ball, felt a deep connection to the cause and is determined to make a positive impact through his business. “After attending the Feeding Families ball, I realised how essential it is to help those who may struggle during the festive period. I’m proud to join the campaign in making a difference,” said Simon.

The campaign event was made possible thanks to partnerships with several local businesses and organisations, including Atkins Réalis, who provided a delicious breakfast for attendees, and North East Chamber of Commerce, which collaborated with Feeding Families to bring the event to life. Amore Coffee generously supplied coffee, adding to the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the morning.

Visit https://feedingfamilies.org.uk/ for more information.