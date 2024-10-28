North East STEM Foundation raises over £40,000 to support region’s young people

The North East STEM Foundation (NESF) has raised more than £40,000 at its annual fundraising dinner to support young people across the region in accessing education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Held at Dalton Old Pump House near Seaham, the event brought together prominent businesses including Plastic Processing Limited, Meldrum Group, Teescraft Engineering Group, and Steel Benders UK Ltd.

Funds raised will support NESF’s various outreach programmes that inspire young people and connect them with local employers, showcasing career opportunities in STEM fields.

A portion of the funds will cover the travel costs for schools attending NESF’s STEM events.

Guests at North East STEM Foundation’s charity dinner

Speakers at the event included Tania Cooper MBE, chair of NESF, Tom Dower, principal of UTC South Durham, and two inspiring students from UTC South Durham, who shared their personal experiences and successes - Lois Devonport and Edison Norman.

Tania Cooper MBE said: "The North East STEM Foundation is committed to ensuring every young person, regardless of background, can access quality STEM education.

“The funds raised will contribute to removing the financial obstacles that limit opportunity for our young people, play a pivotal role in supporting the next generation of STEM leaders, while helping businesses in the region secure the skilled workforce needed to thrive.

"We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, businesses who attended, and all our supporters for their generosity and commitment. Their contributions will make a real difference in the lives of young people across the region, helping to pave the way for future STEM leaders."

Sponsors of the event included Plastic Processing Limited, Steel Benders UK Ltd, Meldrum Group, the Chris Braithwaite Family Foundation, K2 Construction Management and P+HS Architects.