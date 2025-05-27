North East STEM Foundation backs £3bn Government skills and apprenticeship drive

The North East STEM Foundation (NESF) has welcomed a major Government initiative to create 120,000 new training opportunities, including 30,000 additional apprenticeships.

Funded by a record £3 billion apprenticeship budget for the current financial year, the package marks the biggest cash increase since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy in 2017.

It aims to tackle the UK’s growing skills gap while supporting young people aged 16 to 21 into high-demand industries such as engineering, construction, healthcare, and digital technology.

Tania Cooper MBE, Chair of the North East STEM Foundation, said: “The North East STEM Foundation welcomes the Government’s renewed commitment to addressing the UK’s skills gap through a package of training and apprenticeship reforms. The creation of 120,000 new training opportunities, including 30,000 additional apprenticeships over the next four years, backed by a record £3 billion investment, represents a much-needed boost for the future workforce.

“It's a positive step toward opening high-quality, accessible career pathways for young people in vital sectors, including engineering, construction, healthcare, and digital technology – all of which underpin the economic resilience of both the North East and the nation.

“We are particularly encouraged by the focus on building a strong domestic talent pipeline, reducing reliance on overseas recruitment, and investing in young people aged 16 to 21; Ensuring more have an opportunity to train, earn, and progress in industries that need them most.

“At North East STEM Foundation, our mission is to break down barriers to STEM education, ensuring every young person, regardless of background, can thrive in a modern, employer-supported learning environment. These government reforms align with that mission and offer a chance to make systemic, long-term change.

“As funding is redirected toward early-stage training where it can have the greatest impact, it is vital that implementation is inclusive and effective. We urge policymakers to work collaboratively with employers, educators, and organisations like ours to ensure this investment truly delivers for young people, and for the future of UK industry.

“We remain committed to supporting and inspiring the next generation through hands-on STEM engagement, targeted financial support, and the creation of future-ready education spaces. With the right partnerships and continued momentum, these reforms have the potential to unlock real opportunity, and lasting impact, across the North East and beyond.”

In addition to the £3 billion apprenticeship budget, the Government has also announced:

£14 million of adult skills funding for construction to be devolved to local mayors for the next academic year, expected to support up to 5,000 additional adult learners.

£136 million for Skills Bootcamps across a range of priority sectors in 2025-26, providing training to over 40,000 learners.

£100 million over four years to expand Construction Skills Bootcamps.

Ten Technical Excellence Colleges specialising in construction skills, opening in September 2025.

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary and MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, said: “A skilled workforce is the key to steering the economy forward, and we’re backing the next generation by giving young people more opportunities to learn a trade, earn a wage and achieve and thrive.

“When we invest in skills for young people, we invest in a shared, stronger economic future – creating opportunities as part of our Plan for Change.

“But everyone has a role to play in a thriving economy, and we’re taking our responsibility seriously providing more routes into employment, it’s now the responsibility of young people to take them.”