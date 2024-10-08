North East Funeral Directors offer chance for families to use electric hearse and limousines
The team at Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, part of the high-quality Funeral Partners network, now offers two limousines and a hearse from the Ford Etive range as part of their fleet of the cars.
Families who arrange funerals at the Walker & Morell funeral homes in West View Concord, Washington, Old Durham Road in Gateshead and Sunderland Street in Houghton Le Spring will have access to the state-of-the-art electric vehicles.
The new cars are tastefully coloured in Georgian silver to complement their existing Jaguar vehicles.
The all-electric cars are based on a Ford Mustang, and, as well as being carbon neutral, feature a smooth comfortable ride, a host of modern benefits and innovations and, crucially, are quiet which is vital for use in funerals.
Martin Morrell, Operations Manager, at Walker & Morrell said: “It is a big milestone for us to have these cars as part of our fleet.
“The world is changing, and it is important we offer an environmentally conscious options to meet the needs of our clients.
“It is also important for us to contribute to a more sustainable future and we are committed to reducing our own carbon footprint wherever possible which is why the vehicle will be charged with 99 per cent renewable electricity.”
For more information about Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, which is part of the Funeral Partners network, visit https://www.walkerandmorrell.co.uk/
