North East-based DME Systems acquired by US-based global ocean-health company Woocheen

US-based ocean health company Woocheen, which focusses on ocean health, clean energy and climate research, has acquired South Shields-based subsea engineering firm DME Systems (DME), signalling high confidence in the region as a centre of innovation and industry.

DME is an engineering-led business focused on building and modifying subsea vehicles and control systems that help clients to do work such as laying cables on the seafloor. Primarily serving the global telecommunications and offshore wind industries, the team utilises its extensive expertise in automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide industry-leading services.

Since its inception in September 2021, DME has already achieved significant growth, moving premises three times to cater to ever-increasing demand, most recently to a new site in South Shields.

The acquisition makes for a uniquely valuable combination of capabilities within Woocheen’s geosciences division, bringing world-class subsea engineering expertise together with extensive geotechnical and geophysical skills. Woocheen’s Seas Geosciences business recruits global talent and builds state-of-the-art equipment to investigate geology in ultra-deep water and other extreme environments. It is currently studying the floor of the Mediterranean in water nearly a mile deep. Joining forces with DME expands its ability to build cutting-edge technology in-house, strengthening Woocheen’s offshore, nearshore and onshore ground investigations and enabling new services in clean energy and climate science.

DME Systems team

Woocheen’s acquisition of DME Systems marks a significant investment from a US-based company into the North of England, proving the continued attractiveness of the region as a global player in both renewable and offshore energy.

As a business focused on ocean health, Woocheen also works in seafood. Its belief is that building demand for sustainably produced, high-quality seafood is an important way to improve humanity’s care for Earth’s oceans. Its seafood companies, such as New England Seafood International (NESI), therefore emphasise responsible practices and source from the world’s best-managed fisheries. Woocheen acquired NESI, a Chessington-based sustainable seafood business with extensive operations in Grimsby, in 2020. As part of its interest in the North of England, last year, the company invested significantly in expanding its Grimsby processing operation, doubling its capacity and adding 150 jobs.

Woocheen is the business arm of Sealaska, an Indigenous-owned Alaska Native Corporation formed under US law in 1971.

Terry Downes, chief executive officer at Woocheen, said: “It’s a really exciting time for us at Woocheen, with DME Systems coming in to support our wider Seas Geosciences businesses and unlock even more capabilities in subsea technology. This region is a unique place with a strong work ethic and history. We believe it has a crucial role to play going forward, as tenacious problem solvers address the effects of climate change and foster vitality for people and planet.”

“We have grown Woocheen as a wider platform through our acquisitions of like-minded, innovative businesses that truly care about their people and the environment around them. We’re proud of our global capabilities and our ability to tap into the unique expertise in the North East of England, which has a strong heritage of subsea expertise.”

Darren Coombe, director at DME Systems, said: “Joining the Woocheen platform is an important milestone and next step in what has been a remarkable growth journey for DME. As subsea work is often fraught with problems, we take a solutions-based approach to our work, ensuring we’re not just selling a product, but truly solving complex problems and innovating.

“It’s clear we are aligned with Woocheen across key aims, cultures and shared visions. We've always been incredibly people-focused. Ultimately, if we have the best people working for us, we’ll be able to provide a better service to our clients. We’re excited about the growth potential and problem-solving opportunities this brings for not only our team, but also the wider Woocheen platform.”