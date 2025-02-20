North East 5GIR Showcase Highlights Innovation and Collaboration

The North East’s pioneering role in advanced wireless innovation took centre stage at the 5G Innovation Regions (5GIR) Showcase. Bringing together industry leaders, government representatives and technology innovators, the event celebrated the progress, impact and future potential of advanced wireless infrastructure use cases across key sectors, including smart port operations, agritech, connected transport and creative industries.

Spearheaded by Sunderland City Council in collaboration with the North East Combined Authority, this initiative is driving regional innovation and connectivity. The 5GIR programme has established the North East as a national leader in digital innovation and demonstrated close partnerships with industry, academia and technology providers. With investment from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), the region has accelerated the deployment of cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of connectivity, industry and sustainability.

Through these four pioneering projects, the region is demonstrating how connectivity can enhance efficiency, safety and engagement, ensuring no one and nowhere is left behind.

Opening the event at City Hall in Sunderland, Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council and digital lead officer for the North East Combined Authority, reinforced the region’s commitment to harnessing technology for economic growth, social impact and environmental sustainability. Patrick said: “5G innovation is not just about infrastructure, but about real-world benefits. Our goal encompasses more than leveraging technology alone, it’s focused on the impact technological advancement has on people’s lives, prospects and the opportunities it opens for them.”

North East 5GIR project team at Port of Tyne

This sentiment was echoed by Rob Hamilton, chief economist at the North East Combined Authority, who highlighted that: “Technology must serve a purpose, driving real benefits for businesses and communities across the North East.

“5G infrastructure is underpinning the region’s ambitions for economic resilience, digital inclusion and future skills development.”

The showcase event focused on the impressive progress across four main projects, each demonstrating the vital role of advanced wireless technologies, including 5G, in reshaping regional industries: Connected Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS), Creative Industries, Smart Port and Agritech.

Connected Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS):One focus of the showcase was the Connected Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) project, which leverages 5G to improve the movement of people and goods across the region. Mark Wilson from Sunderland City Council’s Highways Authority said: “5G connectivity is enabling real-time traffic management, multimodal journey planning and enhanced safety measures.

The North East 5GIR project team in front of one of UK’s largest immersive screens at Sunderland EXPO Pavilion Keel Square

“By integrating live data, we are creating a smarter, more efficient transport network across our region, whilst demonstrating how this can be transferred and implemented throughout the UK.”

Adrian Molloy, Head of Delivery at Boldyn Networks, discussed the role of 5G private networks in enabling autonomous vehicle integration and AI-driven analytics for transport efficiency. Simon Edwards, Senior Researcher in Inclusive Mobility at Newcastle University, further emphasised the role of CITS in supporting connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) trials, highlighting the potential for real-time data exchange between vehicles and infrastructure to optimise mobility solutions.

Creative IndustriesThe showcase also featured groundbreaking applications in the Creative Industries, with a focus on immersive digital experiences and real-time broadcasting. Two major use cases were introduced: live 360º video broadcasting and the Sunderland EXPO Pavilion, one of the UK’s largest immersive screens, developed in collaboration with Animmersion and ArtAV.

Marion Dixon, Assistant Director Regulatory Services and Events at Sunderland City Council, said: “The EXPO Pavilion serves as a dynamic digital canvas, showcasing the city’s culture, music and heritage. It’s been incredible to see live demonstrations in Keel Square – broadcast in real time using 5G-enabled cameras and dual-SIM broadcasting technology – redefining audience engagement as we merge technology and creativity to bring digital content to life in public spaces.”

Smart PortOn the second day, attendees visited Port of Tyne’s Innovation Hub, where Dr Jo North, innovation ecosystem director, and Mark Stoner, chief financial officer at the Port, highlighted how 5G is transforming port operations. Mark said: “The expansion of our private 5G network, in partnership with BT and Ericsson, is enabling real-time monitoring of road conditions, vehicle movements and environmental impact. This enhanced connectivity allows us to proactively manage safety risks, optimise logistics and improve operational efficiency across the Port.

“By leveraging data-driven insights, we are creating a smarter, safer and more sustainable port environment that supports the wider supply chain and maritime industry.”

The implementation of AI-enhanced PPE monitoring, vehicle tracking and automated maintenance insights, are further reinforcing the Port’s vision to become a smart, green and fully connected logistics hub.

AgritechThe showcase concluded with a visit to Newcastle University’s Nafferton Farm, where attendees explored advanced wireless farm sensors for soil health monitoring and methane reduction. Dr Elisa Lopez Capel, senior lecturer in soil science at Newcastle University, demonstrated how LoRaWAN-connected sensors are providing continuous soil condition data, while James Standen, director of Newcastle University Farms, detailed the use of IoT technology in precision agriculture to improve sustainability and efficiency.

Dr Hannah Davis of Newcastle University introduced the methane monitoring use case, explaining its critical role in reducing agriculture’s carbon footprint. By leveraging advanced wireless infrastructure, researchers have developed low-cost methane sensors, which are now installed in the dairy parlour at Nafferton Farm. This technology advances environmental sustainability whilst unlocking opportunities for carbon credits and additional revenue streams.

The 5GIR North East Showcase reinforced the region’s status as a leader in digital transformation, demonstrating how collaboration, investment, and innovation are shaping the future. With projects already delivering tangible benefits, the North East continues to drive forward as a blueprint for connected, intelligent and sustainable communities.

For all the latest updates on the region’s 5GIR projects, see sunderlandoursmartcity.com/5GIR