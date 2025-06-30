'No mirage': Planning Portal reveals record-breaking day for planning applications

England saw a record number of planning applications made in a single day earlier this year, according to new data from TerraQuest, which operates Planning Portal in a joint venture with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

Applications made in March as a whole were at the highest level for a single month since April 2021, with 31 March showing the highest ever level of activity. Overall, March saw more than 64,000 planning applications made through Planning Portal to English local authorities, amounting to both month-on-month and year-on-year increases of nearly 30%.

The peak in application volumes coincided with significant increases in planning fees for certain application categories. This included an average 100% increase in fees for householder applications, which is typically the biggest application category by volume. Over the course of March 2025, householder applications surged 52% against March 2024.

Geoff Keal, CEO at TerraQuest, operator of Planning Portal, said: “Undoubtedly this record increase has been driven in part by significant increases in certain application fees. Yet any planning application indicates at least an intention to get building, applications were up for categories with far more modest fee increases and we also saw strong application volumes in Wales.

“This is no mirage; there seems to be a genuine sense of confidence, both from householders and developers. While we await to see whether this strong performance continues over the coming months, ministers and the built environment sector as a whole can be cautiously optimistic for the future.”

The rise in planning fees coincides with the withdrawal of opportunities to make a new application free of charge where a previous application has been refused. As a result, the risks to homeowners of losing out by making submissions that do not comply with planning rules has increased substantially.

