Newcastle lifted project board launches to fuel female founder training

The Lifted Project, a groundbreaking initiative to empower female founders across the UK, today announces the formation of its Newcastle Board.

The new initiative, led by Lifted Ventures, an early stage investment connector co-founded by Jordan Dargue and Helen Oldham, has created regional female founder growth boards in five cities across the UK including Newcastle, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool in a bid to make high-growth entrepreneurship more accessible to women outside of London and the South East. The Lifted Project is chaired by Zandra Moore and supported by Lloyds Bank, Data City and PanIntelligence.

The Lifted Project is a data and ecosystem-led approach to increase the flow of capital to regional, high-growth female founders. A five-year project aligned with the Investing in Women Code and Treasury, utilises a data-driven approach and provides regional insights, powered by Panintelligence and Data City.

Jordan Dargue, Co-founder of Lifted Ventures said:

‘’We are on a mission to establish the North East as the premier investment capital for women and ensure the region becomes a thriving hub for women's success.

Newcastle and the wider North East region have a wealth of smart and talented women starting their own businesses or leading scale-up businesses, but when it comes to securing the funding they need, it’s evident that they do not receive as much as their male counterparts.

This is an inequity that needs fixing for the benefit of the region and the economic growth of the UK. The Newcastle regional board is passionate about making change happen but know that successful businesses are not built on passion alone. More support is needed and that’s exactly what The Lifted Project is looking to address.”

Debra Leeves, Chair of the Lifted Project, Newcastle added;

“This Board represents the very best of the North East business community. Together, we’re confident in creating a supportive environment for female-led businesses to thrive, allowing them to scale their businesses and achieve their full potential with the funding and support needed.

The Lifted Project Newcastle Board is poised to unlock a wave of innovation and economic growth, driven by the power of female leadership, and we’re excited to see what’s achieved.”

The Newcastle Board consists of six sub-groups that will focus on i) Finance - encouraging funding from financial institutions ii) Marketing & sign-posting - to promote awareness of the Board and help women to access networks that will support them in the region iii) Events for female entrepreneurs iv) Role models to showcase how other women just like them have grown successful businesses v) Policy – working with regional agencies to affect change in the region vi) Angels- encouraging more women and men in the region to become angel investors and invest in female led businesses.

This targeted approach comes on the heels of a national push for gender equality in investment. While research shows the North East has 16.19% of female-led businesses (16.19%), there's still a significant funding disparity.

The Lifted Project Newcastle Board aims to change that by attracting new investment funds into the region, increasing the percentage of capital invested in female-led companies in the region, and better equipping founders with the resources and networks they need to thrive.

The Board which is led by Chair, Debra Leeves and Vice Chair Fozia Saleem boasts a fantastic line-up of regional leaders and entrepreneurs dedicated to bridging the gender finance gap and doubling the visibility of female-led businesses in the region.

Joining the Newcastle Board are Emma Gaudern, CEO, EMG Solicitors Ltd, Gill Hunter, Managing Partner at Square One Law, Rebecca MacDermid, Investment Manager at Maven Capital, Shkun Chadda, Angel Investor at Life Sciences, Michelle Jones, Founder of Kind Currency, Nina Walton, Co-Founder of Transforming Brands, Chris Black Divisional Director at Brewin Dolphin, Jenny Halford, Sector Development Manager Fintech & Digital at Business Durham, Jo Clough, Director, Regional Development at Lloyds Banking Group, Wenyan Sharp, UK Marketing Director SolaX Power, Naomi Allen Seales, Investment Manager at Northstar Ventures UK, Shaun Fooy, Senior Manager UK Network – North East England & Tees Valley at British Business Bank, Dr Anupama Sethi, Director, Business Development Sterling Pharma Solutions, Hannah Wade, Managing Director, CPI Enterprises, Marie Labus, CEO, AMLo Biosciences, Estelle Blanks, Director of Business Development and Enterprise, Newcastle University, Joanne Lant, CEO, Lant Medical, and Marie Whitehouse, COO NunaBio.

The five-year project operates within the framework of the Rose Review and Treasury goals, aiming to establish the UK as the leading destination for gender-smart investment in Europe. Newcastle, alongside Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, and Birmingham, is at the forefront of this national movement.