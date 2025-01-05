New Year, New Family! – Local adoption charity is supporting Big Adoption Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Wednesday 15 January 2025, local adoption charity and voluntary adoption agency, Adoption Matters, will be supporting Big Adoption Day.

Big Adoption Day is an event when all voluntary adoption agencies across the UK will be collaborating together to highlight the benefits of working with a voluntary adoption agency.

Across the UK, events (in-person and online) will be held with an opportunity for potential adopters to find out more about the positives of starting or growing their families through adoption.

The day will also mark a moment to celebrate the benefits of working with a voluntary agency. Voluntary adoption agencies are independent, not for profit organisations, offering a boutique, personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds.

Adoption Matters has been operating for over 76 years and has extensive experience having placed thousands of children with their adoptive families, particularly children aged 4 and above, brother and sister groups, children from diverse ethnic background and children with disabilities.

Adoption Matters also provide their families with lifelong support, which is flexible and responsive to what families need, whenever they need it. Their North East team are based in Durham, covering the whole area.

In support of the day, Adoption Matters will be hosting a Big Adoption Day online information event, providing the opportunity for people to learn more about the charity and the support they offer.

To sign up and to find out more visit: https://bit.ly/bad2025