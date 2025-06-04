New Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy visits Sunderland as part of nationwide tour

With fewer than 90 days to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, excitement is building across the country – and over the next few days Sunderland is playing host to the brand-new tournament trophy as part of its official nationwide tour.

The newly unveiled trophy visited the picturesque Hylton Castle, with former Red Rose Shaunagh Brown on hand to welcome it to the city. Brown earned 30 caps for England between 2017 and 2022, winning four Six Nations Grand Slams and narrowly missing out on Rugby World Cup glory in 2021, when England finished runners-up to New Zealand.

Joining Brown were Tournament Managing Director Sarah Massey and Sunderland City Council Leader Cllr Michael Mordey, as the trophy made its final stop on the tour — a fitting location, as the Stadium of Light prepares to host the highly anticipated opening fixture between England and the United States on 22 August 2025.

Crafted in sterling silver and plated with 24-carat gold, the new trophy is a bold, modern expression of the game’s growth and ambition. Blending heritage with innovation, it retains twin handles similar in design to the previous trophy but introduces a sleek, oval silhouette. The base is engraved with the names of past champions, while a world map etched onto the surface celebrates the sport’s global reach.

Shaunagh Brown and Sarah Massey with the trophy

Shaunagh Brown, who made her final appearance for the Red Roses at the last World Cup, said: “Fans should come and watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup because it’s action on action, big hits, fast runs and kicks. But more importantly, it’s a great day out.

“You don’t have to know anything about rugby — the run forwards pass backwards rule, why someone kicks it or what the big fight is in the middle. You just need to know you’ll have a good day out and create memories for a lifetime. It’s going to be a defining moment for women’s rugby in England.”

Sarah Massey, Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, added: “Sunderland City Council have got a really big weekend of celebrations planned. On Thursday night, the night before the opening match, they’re going to kick off with a music concert down at Keel Square, which is where the official fanzone is located.

“They’ve got loads of local and female artists. We’re hoping to encourage more girls into the game within the region.”

Women's Rugby World Cup trophy

Keel Square will continue to be at the heart of the community for the tournament’s opening match, showing the contest live in the fanzone whilst there will also be fireworks once the match concludes.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is already breaking records, with over 300,000 tickets sold – more than double the attendance of the 2021 edition in New Zealand. With the tournament on track to be the biggest and most impactful in history, demand is higher than ever.

Tickets are now back on general sale at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. For full fixture details and the latest updates, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025