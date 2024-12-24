New Sunderland Explorer scout unit set to launch in early 2025

By Lauren Aldred
Contributor
Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:50 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 11:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new Explorer Scout Unit is set to launch in Sunderland in early 2025.

The unit, for local teens aged 14-17, will aim to provide more Sunderland teenagers with opportunities to gain skills for life through adventure and unique experiences.

Being an Explorer Scout is all about having new unmissable experiences, doing things you never thought possible, stepping up and taking the lead, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime along the way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From taking part in the over 250 activities that Scouting has to offer, to developing life skills like leadership, problem-solving, and teamwork along the way. Scouting has a proven track record of helping young people broaden their horizons and gain skills to take into university, the workplace and beyond.

Explorer Scouts taking selfiesExplorer Scouts taking selfies
Explorer Scouts taking selfies

Recent surveys indicated that 90 per cent of parents believed their children would benefit from acquiring life skills, while 88 per cent of scouts reported trying activities they had never experienced before joining.

The new unit will also open more opportunities for fun-loving adults to begin their own new adventures as adult volunteers, helping to make it all possible.

Whether you’re a knot tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just love to see young minds thrive, there is an opportunity for you!

Keep an eye out for more information coming soon!

Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice