New report reveals Amazon’s £1.3 billion investment in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear

The latest edition of the Amazon Economic Impact Report is released today, and the figures show that since 2010, Amazon has invested more than £1.3 billion in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

The figures are taken from the latest Amazon Economic Impact Hub, which details the investments made by Amazon across the UK since 2010.

The 2024 Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally and the level of the company’s economic activity supported by its investments. The figures also show the number of local, independent SMEs supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses who sell products on Amazon.

The data shows:

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over £1.3 billion in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear and more than £4 billion in the North East. This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed over an estimated £3.3 billion to the region's GDP.

To date, Amazon has created around 6,500 full and part-time jobs in the North East and more than 3,800 people in the region have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme.

More than 220 apprentices in the North East have qualified from the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

In the North East, there are around 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £50 million of export sales in 2023.

SME selling partners in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear contributed to this total, with over £30 million of export sales.

“We’re passionate about supporting the regional economy and the wider North East community through investments, job creation, charity donations and volunteering.

“Amazon continues to make a positive impact, including upskilling our employees and helping small businesses in our community reach new heights,” said Dan Stewart, Site Leader at Amazon in Gateshead.

“While we continue to invest in the regional economy, we’re also stepping up our support of community organisations in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear. In 2024, our team has supported a wide range of organisations including Newcastle Foodbank, Bread and Butter Thing and Teesside Hospice through employee volunteering, product donations and financial support. We’re excited to continue supporting good causes over the coming months while we deliver for customers, sellers and communities.”

More details about Amazon’s economic impact in the UK can be found here – https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/company-news/amazon-economic-impact-uk-tax-contributions-investments