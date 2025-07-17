New community initiative launches in Bishop Auckland with a day of medieval mayhem

Hearth, a new three-year community regeneration programme, will launch in Bishop Auckland on Saturday 26th July, with a free, family-friendly day of medieval fun at Auckland Palace.

Developed in partnership with The Auckland Project and supported by SHED, Hearth is a pilot initiative designed to promote opportunities for families, young people and individuals to engage in cultural and creative activity.

To mark its launch, the Medieval Mayhem event will take over Auckland Palace grounds on Saturday 26th July, offering a packed programme of performances, crafts and activities.

The day will feature lively medieval music from The Ran Tanners, swordplay lessons with warrior bishop Antony Bek, six archery ranges (ages 7+), hands-on medieval crafts, including coin striking and embroidery led by Acle Early Medieval Re-Enactment Society. Hearth will also host heraldry activity, including teaching about symbolic language of heraldry and crafts such as pennant designing.

Visitors can also enjoy open-air painting sessions with fine artist Jilly Johnston and get up close to stunning birds of prey in a live display by Walworth Birds of Prey.

Ali Hone, Network Lead for Hearth, said: “Hearth is about creating spaces where everyone feels they can take part. We want to make it easy and enjoyable for people to connect with others and be part of the cultural life of the town - whether that’s through art, nature, storytelling, music or shared experiences.

“Medieval Mayhem is our way of saying: ‘You’re invited!’ These spaces and experiences are for you.”

With everything from family activities and creative workshops to monthly gatherings and outdoor adventures, Hearth will offer opportunities to participate throughout the year. Working with partners across community, health, and education, the programme will support connection, wellbeing, and a stronger sense of belonging and pride in Bishop Auckland.