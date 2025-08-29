New bar And restaurant set to flip the script in North Shields this summer

With creativity, culture, and carefully crafted drinks, The Uncommon is redefining the North East's hospitality scene.

This summer, North Shields will welcome a new bar and restaurant like no other, as The Uncommon opens its doors inside the boldly reimagined Harbour House on Little Bedford Street. Designed for those who see the art in atmosphere, The Uncommon is a fashion-forward space where music, drinks, and design collide.

The Uncommon, part of a seven-figure restoration project inside Harbour House, will offer a carefully crafted drinks menu, from spicy margaritas and natural wines to a wide selection of craft beers and ales. Alongside this, a food offering has been designed to complement the drinks and match the mood, moment, and music.

Bringing a unique flavour to the area, the food won’t just complement the drinks but elevate the experience through bold tastes, inventive pairings, and vibrant presentation. Whether it’s a light snack at the bar, a sharing plate with friends, or settling in for a full evening, every element has been considered to create a layered atmosphere rooted in quality and individuality.

The Uncommon

Creative Director Skye-Alexander Ferry founded The Uncommon, developing the original concept, brand, and interior direction. Drawing on a background in branding, interiors, e-commerce and property, Skye shaped a creative and commercially grounded foundation for the project. Later joined by Ali Platt as Director of Hospitality, the pair have worked side by side over the past year to build the space, much of it with their own hands, combining thoughtful design with hands-on delivery to bring their vision to life and create something truly distinctive.

Founder and Creative Director Skye-Alexander Ferry shared his excitement about the opening, saying, “This project has been a huge passion of mine. It’s not just an idea but something I’ve wanted to build and see come to life for many years now. The Uncommon is more than just a bar and restaurant; it’s a space we've created with real purpose, shaped by the places I’ve always loved visiting but never quite found in the North East. I can’t wait to open the doors and welcome everyone to see how they can use the space, make it their own, and share everything we’ve been working so hard to build.”

Interiors at The Uncommon take a strong inspiration from fashion studios, brutalist textures, archival design, and old-school club culture, combining materials like rough cream plaster, dark-stained wood, and green leather booths. The venue has been designed to create an atmosphere that feels both expressive and intimate, whilst providing a space where guests can hold a proper conversation or discover a record they’ve never heard before. Every detail has been crafted to bring a stylish, immersive experience that’s as much about the mood and texture as it is about the food and drinks.

Ali Platt, Director of Hospitality, brings over a decade of expertise with him, starting his career in general manager roles for local North East venues, moving up to senior leadership positions for Cave Direct, and most recently, Wylam Brewery. His experience across the drinks and hospitality industry has helped shape a deep understanding of what makes a truly memorable guest experience, a cornerstone of what The Uncommon stands for.

The Uncommon, North Shields

Ali added, “When Skye first approached me about The Uncommon, I knew straight away it was something I wanted to be part of. After years of working across the hospitality and drinks industry, the chance to help build something from the ground up was too good to miss. I’ve poured a lot into this industry over the years, but this feels different. It’s personal. I’m proud of what we’re creating here, and I can’t wait for people to experience it for themselves.”

Beyond the food and drink, at the heart of The Uncommon is culture. Music forms the soul of the venue, with local selectors, collectors, and curious creatives invited to share their sound on the decks, creating an ever-evolving audio experience that’s as integral to the space as the bar itself. But it doesn’t stop at music. The Uncommon is a place built for creative expression in all its forms, whether you’re a DJ, designer, visual artist, or someone with something to share. It’s a space that reflects the people who shape it.

The Uncommon will house 103 covers across a blend of high stools, booths and dining tables, with additional space for standing. The Uncommon is designed to suit any occasion, from after-work drinks to late-night gatherings and weekend catchups.

Due to open its doors early next month, those keen to visit can stay up to date with the latest announcements on The Uncommon social channels.

Opening Hours:

Monday: 10:30am – Late

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 10:30am – Late

Thursday: 10:30am - 12am

Friday: 10:30am - 12am

Saturday: 10:30am - 12am

Sunday: 10:30am - Late

Instagram: @the_uncommon____

TikTok: @_harbourhouse

Facebook: Harbour House

Website: www.harbourhousecollective.co.uk/doica

Address: 112 Little Bedford Street, NE29 6NW