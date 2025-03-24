NEPIC celebrates 20 years championing the process sector

The North East of England Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC) is celebrating its 20th anniversary following its inception in 2005. Based at the Wilton Centre in Redcar, the not-for-profit organisation was initially set up following a merger between the Teesside Chemical Initiative and the P and S Cluster, with aims to represent, and be the voice of, the process industries across the North East.

The organisation’s founding principle was to enable companies to work together on shared challenges and champion industry to both local people and local government, as well as national government – where the sector wasn’t well represented at the time.

Over the last 20 years NEPIC has remained true to this principle, helping countless businesses in the region make key cross-industry links amongst the process sector and its associated supply chains. The membership organisation has successfully cemented itself as a focal point for North East industry to come together to collaborate to drive economic growth and skills development.

The membership now stands at 300 and NEPIC has held hundreds of events including its flagship Meet the Members Expo, well-attended by key industry players, and topical conferences such as its Clean Growth Conference aimed at exploring the latest innovation surrounding Net Zero in the region. It also hosts its Annual Industry Awards evening, which is recognised as highly prized accolades of individual and corporate achievement.

L-R, Dai Hayward, NEPIC Board Chair, Joanne Fryett, NEPIC CEO

Speaking on the organisation’s milestone, Dai Hayward, chair of the NEPIC board said: “Over the past 20 years NEPIC has been a strong, credible voice representing the diversity of the North East’s chemistry using industries, aligning the different sectors and their associated supply chain. It has been able to represent the sector’s views to local authority and central government, and has been a go-to organisation for anyone seeking a single North East chemistry voice across a range of issues including policy development and inward investment.

“Having been involved with the organisation since the very start, it makes me proud to look back and see the amazing work and contribution NEPIC has made to the region and its economy.”

NEPIC CEO, Joanne Fryett added: “We are thrilled and incredibly proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary. As we reflect on the journey that has brought us here, we have many exciting activities planned throughout 2025 to celebrate the achievement.

“We look forward to continuing the legacy we’ve built over the last two decades, and we are committed to innovating, growing and providing exceptional service to our members for years to come.”

You can follow NEPIC’s celebrations by keeping an eye on their social media platforms and visiting their website nepic.co.uk.