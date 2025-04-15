NE14Addiction Taking Recovery by Storm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NE14Addiction is revolutionising the landscape of addiction recovery with its community-focused approach, gaining momentum and recognition across the region. By addressing addiction holistically and reducing stigma, NE14Addiction is making waves that are changing lives and rebuilding communities.

Founded on compassion and firsthand experience, NE14Addiction provides a lifeline for individuals and families facing addiction. From personalised recovery programs and life skills workshops to counseling and creative therapy, the organization empowers people to reclaim their lives and find hope.

“With NE14Addiction, we’re proving that recovery is not just possible—it’s transformative,” said Colin Gibson, Founder of NE14Addiction. “Our mission is to support anyone in need, whether they’re overcoming addiction, dealing with homelessness, or struggling to find food. We’re here to guide, support, and connect.” Colin, who once lived in Sunderland while actively drinking, reflected, “This is just the start of a long journey.” His experiences have shaped NE14Addiction’s vision of hope and renewal for those in similar circumstances.

Comprehensive Programs for Families and Clients

NE14Addiction is dedicated to addressing the needs of both individuals and their families through innovative programs:

Personalised Recovery Plans Tailored to each client, integrating counselling, peer support, and creative therapies to foster resilience and growth.

Family Support Programs Offering guidance, education, and counselling to help families rebuild relationships and support loved ones in recovery.

Nominated for StartUpAwardsUK

Life Skills Workshops Teaching practical skills like job readiness, budgeting, and communication to empower beneficiaries to reintegrate into society.

Crisis Intervention Providing immediate assistance for those struggling with homelessness, food insecurity, or urgent needs, with referrals to trusted service providers.

Community Events Hosting inclusive activities to rebuild connections, celebrate progress, and foster community spirit for people of all ages, including the elderly.

A Bold Expansion

In a bold move, NE14Addiction is opening its head office in Northumberland, serving as the nerve centre for its operations. In addition, two community hubs in Middlesbrough and Blackpool will soon launch, acting as vital points of contact for those in need. These hubs will deliver tailored recovery programs, family guidance, and crisis support, ensuring no one is left without the help they need.

Widespread Community Recognition

NE14Addiction’s journey has garnered overwhelming community support, with positive coverage in notable publications such as Newcastle Chronicle, Northumberland Gazette, Tees Gazette, and Sunderland Facebook. The growing awareness of NE14Addiction’s impact highlights the trust and belief people have in its mission to change lives.

Building a Better Future

“Our goal is to transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Colin Gibson. “We’re here for everyone—whether you’re struggling with addiction, dealing with homelessness, or just need guidance. Together, we can create lasting change and bring people back to a place of hope.”

Join the Movement

As NE14Addiction continues its journey, it calls on individuals, families, and organizations to join the cause. Whether through volunteering, donations, or spreading awareness, everyone has a role to play in building a brighter future for those in recovery.

to Donate https://gofund.me/4a7cabea