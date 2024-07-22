Naylors Gavin Black turns around ageing Durham assets for Marchmont

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commercial property consultancy, Naylors Gavin Black, has refurbished and secured new lettings for 37,000 sq. ft. of industrial property in Durham.

Naylors has project managed an extensive overhaul of two units at North Point on Belmont Industrial Estate, on behalf of Marchmont Investment Management, and subsequently let the buildings to two new tenants.

Construction materials wholesaler, Boniplas, which already occupies a unit on the business park, has taken Unit 2 comprising 21,000 sq. ft., to expand its operation.

Growing building integrity services firm, Isoler, based in Sunderland, has signed for Unit 1 which is 16,000 sq. ft.

Newly refurbished units 1 & 2, Belmont Industrial Estate.

Both leases are for 10 years.

Marchmont has made a significant investment to upgrade the 1990s-built properties to bring them up to modern standards. Both buildings have had a full strip-out and replacement of interiors, lighting and external cladding as well as installation of new EV charging points.

The contractor for the works was Maintain UK.

Duncan Christie from Naylors Gavin Black, who brokered the deals, said: “There is plenty of demand for quality industrial space of this size, in the market. Marchmont’s investment in an upgrade has paid dividends and the properties are now once again appreciating assets. This is a great example of how two different strands in our business – building consultancy and industrial agency – work seamlessly together to maximise our clients’ property assets.”

Knight Frank are joint letting agents at Belmont Industrial Estate.

Tim Clarke, associate director at Marchmont Investment Management, comments: “The refurbishments to the two units have helped us achieve record rents for the business park which is obviously a fantastic result. We have also successfully completed the acquisition of the freehold of Unit 1, having previously held the unit under a particularly restrictive long leasehold.”

Newcastle-based Naylors Gavin Black is a member of the Commercial Property Network - a collective of privately owned commercial property firms which span the UK - giving the firm a presence in every UK region.