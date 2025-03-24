Murton Salvation Army extends community space to help more people

The Salvation Army in Murton will be able to help even more people in the community thanks to a new building extension.

The church and charity already runs a number of community activities focused on supporting young people including Sunday school and youth club, as well as running a charity shop, food bank, luncheon club and Saturday breakfast club.

The new conservatory space, known as the Bethal Retreat, was officially opened at a special ceremony and afternoon tea held earlier this month. Dozens of people attended the opening including The Salvation Army’s Divisional Leaders for the North East Majors David and Gillian Burns.

Territorial Envoy Mark Simpson, who leads Murton Salvation Army, said: “Our Bethal Retreat offers a light bright space which will allow us to expand on some of the community work we’re doing. We’re already planning to run some courses with crafts, sewing and flower arranging in the pipeline.

“Our church supports a lot of youngsters through our youth group, Sunday school and more. We are really passionate about ensuring there are things for children to do in the area, helping them make friends and develop their social skills and confidence.

“At Murton we are very adaptable to whatever the needs of the community are. At the moment, we are seeing more poverty and more homelessness than ever before so we can offer a meal, clothing and a warm space.

“Day-to-day you don’t know what challenges you might face. I’m just pleased that people know that they can come to us for support. We have a fantastic and dedicated team of volunteers who help us ensure we can help as many people as possible.

“Thank you to all who came to help us dedicate our Bethal Retreat, including our Divisional leaders Majors David and Gillian. It was a great day filled with friendship, prayer, music and fun for the community.”

Steven, Murton Corps Sergeant Major, said: “It was a joy to welcome so many of our friends to celebrate the opening of our new space. Murton Salvation Army is a beacon within this town and aims to make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Major David Burns added: “Our Corps in Murton is very much at the centre of the community. We are pleased that this additional space will be used to enhance our presence and ministry and will be a place of acceptance and welcome.”

For more information on Murton Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/murton