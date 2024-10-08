M&S x YoungMinds call on schools across the North East to join Yellow Yellow Day this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

M&S and YoungMinds, alongside ambassador Rochelle Humes, are calling on schools across the North East to join Hello Yellow Day on 10th October to show young people they are not alone in their mental health.

Hello Yellow Day takes place on World Mental Health Day each year, with teachers, pupils, parents and colleagues all wearing yellow in support.

Research shows that five pupils in every classroom say that they are having difficulty coping with their mental health.[1]

Research commissioned by M&S x YoungMinds reveals that despite struggling with their mental health, 38% of young people across the North East hadn’t asked for any kind of formal support – with 40% of those saying they were too embarrassed to do so.

M&S YoungMinds ambassador Rochelle Humes

Ahead of Hello Yellow Day itself, M&S x YoungMinds partnership ambassador and mum, Rochelle Humes, has launched a brand-new ‘Buddy Bench’ competition. One hundred benches are available to win for schools singing up to take part in Hello Yellow, designed to provide children with an easy way to signal a need for friendship and support.

Each buddy bench is made from 95kg of recycled plastic, collected in M&S stores across the country. Schools can sign up for Hello Yellow here: Hello Yellow | World Mental Health Day | YoungMinds

Rochelle Humes, M&S x YoungMinds partnership ambassador, said:

“As a mum of three children, it’s so reassuring to see the support that YoungMinds gives to young people and the adults in their lives, and it’s clear that getting the conversation started is the first step to young people not feeling alone with their mental health. That’s why I’m so pleased to be encouraging schools across the North East to sign up for Hello Yellow as the M&S x YoungMinds Partnership Ambassador. The Buddy Bench is a fantastic prize for any school to create a safe place for children to go when they feel that they need some support. Let’s all stand together on 10th October to wear it loud and wear it proud!”

Last year, M&S and YoungMinds announced a new three-year partnership to raise £5million to reach support seven million young people and the adults in their lives. So far, more than £2million has been raised, supporting the charity’s work to provide easy to access resourced and operate its dedicated Parents Helpline.

Victoria McKenzie-Gould, Corporate Affairs Director at M&S, said:

“A year ago, we announced our three-year partnership with YoungMinds and it’s been an incredible year! We’re so proud that we’ve already raised over £2m of our £5m goal, absolutely smashing our first year target! This year for Hello Yellow we’re helping to raise awareness across the country and get more schools signed up than ever before. We’re encouraging as many of our colleagues, friends, family, schools and customers to wear yellow on 10th October to join our coalition of the hopeful, because together, we’ve got this.”

Laura Bunt, Chief Executive of YoungMinds, said:

“More young people than ever are struggling with their mental health. Schools and teachers can play a crucial role in supporting young people and we know many are calling for more resources to be able to better help their pupils. Every school taking part in Hello Yellow will help show young people they’re not alone with their mental health. Our M&S x YoungMinds Buddy Benches offer young people a dedicated place to talk with their friends when they are struggling with their feelings.

“This is the latest step in our partnership with M&S which has so far raised over £2m. Every donation helps our work to support young people’s mental health.”