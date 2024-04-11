Missing Charlie

Charlie is a much-loved family pet. He is only 7-months old, neutered and chipped, and very friendly and loving. He only started to go outside in the last few weeks and has sadly gone missing between Chichester and West Park. Charlie could be anywhere in South Shields by now. His owner is missing him and feels "terribly heartbroken", although she is hoping he will be returned home safely and unharmed. She is appealing for people to "please keep an eye out for him, need him home, as he will be scared alone." As Charlie's home is near to the Metro tracks, she feels that, perhaps, he may have followed the lines and could be anywhere in South Shields or the surrounding areas. Let's hope for a happy outcome in which Charlie is reunited with his loving owner.