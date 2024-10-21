Metrocentre Welcomes Greggs and Newcastle United to Town Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Metrocentre Partnership has announced the signing of two iconic Newcastle-born institutions at top 5 super regional mall, Metrocentre.

Greggs and Newcastle United are set to open in Upper Town Square later this year, underscoring the destination’s commitment to working with local hero businesses and bringing forward the latest store formats to continue to drive footfall.

Due to open ahead of Christmas, Greggs will introduce a new larger format 3,491 sq ft unit in time for the busiest period of the year. The new opening will complement their existing shops in Red Mall and Blue Mall, in addition to being more than double the size of their current largest shop in Yellow Mall. The new shop opening will feature a modern design with a capacity for 89 seats, providing a comfortable space for customers to enjoy Greggs’ freshly prepared favourites.

Next door, Newcastle United will open a 3,229 sq ft flagship store, offering a comprehensive selection of official NUFC merchandise featuring their new official kit sponsor, Adidas. The store will feature the full football-inspired range, including sportsbooks, memorabilia, retro shirts, and unique gifts. This store will be the go-to destination for all things Newcastle United, solidifying Metrocentre’s position as the ultimate shopping destination in the North East.

Greggs comes to Metrocentre's Town Square

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, commented: “We are pleased to welcome two of Newcastle’s most iconic institutions to Metrocentre’s Town Square. The addition of new flagship stores for both Newcastle United and Greggs, adjacent to the soon to open NHS Community Diagnostic Centre, is a great boost for this location and we look forward to seeing them open for peak trading.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director at Greggs, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new, larger format Greggs in the heart of Metrocentre’s Town Square. This location will offer customers more space to enjoy their Greggs favourites and the ideal location for a pit-stop on a day out”.

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, added: “Our ambition is to bring Newcastle United supporters even closer to the club through a best-in-class retail experience. Opening a new Metrocentre store is the next step in that journey. It re-introduces the club to an iconic and much-loved shopping destination, and positions our retail offering alongside other leading international brands. We have a very exciting period ahead, including the launch of our new flagship store at St. James’ Park, followed quickly by our new store opening in a prime location at Metrocentre. We look forward to uniting even more supporters with the Newcastle United products both in the build-up to the Christmas period and into the future.”

This announcement follows the news that River Island is undergoing an extensive refurbishment at Metrocentre, updating its largest store in the North East, spanning 25,500 sq ft and offering a refreshed shopping experience for customers.