Metrocentre Signs Reiss, Enhancing Red Mall’s Prime Fashion Offer

The Metrocentre Partnership has announced that fashion retailer, Reiss, has signed at Metrocentre, further demonstrating the top 5 super regional mall’s momentum in securing highly sought-after and premium brands.

Reiss will open a 3,933 sq ft space in Lower Red Mall in mid-November, stocking menswear, womenswear & accessories. With a dedication to timeless fashion and wardrobe staples, Reiss will diversify the fashion offer at Metrocentre, providing customers with a more premium collection that complements the existing retail in Red Mall.

Reiss joins an array of international favourites within this part of the destination, enhancing the prime fashion offer close to the likes of Zara, Flannels, and Levi’s. This eagerly anticipated signing demonstrates the strength and regional dominance of Metrocentre, as the destination plays an unmatched role in delivering best-in-class brands for the North East.

Gavin Prior, Metrocentre Centre Director, commented: "We’re pleased to announce that Reiss will soon be joining the centre in the lower Red Mall. Reiss will join Mango and Sosandar who have also opened over the last couple of months, further strengthening our fashion offering. Their arrival comes at an exciting time for the centre and is another step in our commitment to providing the best brands and a top-quality shopping experience for all our visitors."

Metrocentre Red Mall external

This news follows a series of retail announcements for Metrocentre in recent months. The Red Mall has recently welcomed Spanish fashion brand Mango, highlighting Metrocentre’s appeal to international retailers. Additionally, a comprehensive refurbishment of River Island’s 25,000 sq ft store is underway, reaffirming the long-standing tenant’s commitment to the dominant centre in the North East.