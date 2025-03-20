Metrocentre Celebrates National Down’s Syndrome Day with Powerful Photography Exhibition

Metrocentre is proud to host Debbie Todd’s ‘Extra Ordinary’ Down’s Syndrome Campaign, a powerful photography exhibition launching on National Down’s Syndrome Day, this Friday 21st March 2025. The exhibition, created by local photographer and advocate Debbie Todd, will be displayed in the Community Hub and on the hoardings around the Forum for a month, shining a light on representation, inclusion, and the importance of breaking stereotypes.

‘Extra Ordinary’ features 43 stunning portraits of children with Down’s Syndrome, capturing their personalities, interests, and individuality. The exhibition challenges outdated assumptions and highlights the immense value these children bring to their families and communities. As part of the display, Metrocentre employees Gary and Philippa,who both haveDown’s Syndrome,will also be featured, reinforcing the message that individuals with Down’s Syndrome can thrive in the workplace and beyond.

Debbie Todd, the photographer behind the campaign, said:“As a society, we are often unaware of certain challenges or differences unless they directly affect us. I wanted this project to shine a light on the importance of these children, to represent them more, and to help break down stereotypes. Too often, outdated assumptions suggest that people with Down’s Syndromecan’t work, live independently, or contribute to society, but that simply isn’t true. These children are a vital part of our communities, bringing immense joy, love, and value to their families and the world around them.

I started this project in February 2024, and after more than a year of work, seeing it come together for National Down’s SyndromeDay is incredible. Each image captures elements that reflect their personalities and interests, and it was important to me to show each child as they truly are and highlight their individuality and what makes them special.

Extra Ordinary - Debbie Dodds Down’s Syndrome Campaign

The most fulfilling part of this journey has been seeing the children’s reactions when they see their own portraits. Knowing that other children with Down’s Syndromewill see themselves represented and feel more accepted as part of the community is incredibly rewarding. While we still have a long way to go as a society in terms of true representation and inclusion, this is a step in the right direction. The joy, excitement, and pride on these kids’ faces make every moment of effort over the past year worthwhile.”

Philippa, who has worked at Metrocentre for over eight years, described her experience as“marvellous”and loves being part of the team. “My favourite job is training new colleagues and telling them what to do!”she said. Seeing her portrait displayed alongside Debbie’s other images is a moment she’s looking forward to. “I’m just a little bit excited! I can’t wait for my niece and nephew, Lottie and Teddy, to see my photo and for all my family to come and visit.”When asked what she hopes visitors take away from the exhibition, she simply said:“I want everyone to love it, spread smiles around and know that I’m a film star in Hollywood!”

Gary, who joined Metrocentre’s Environmental Services team six months ago, said he enjoys his role because“it’s a great job, and everyone is so nice to me.”He loves working as part of a supportive team and takes pride in keeping the centre clean. Seeing his portrait displayed is a proud moment.“I’m very excited,”he said.“I want visitors to know that I’m a very caring person who likes people and that I’ve got gold medals for my swimming!”

Metrocentre Centre Director Gavin Prior expressed his pride in hosting the exhibition“We are incredibly proud to showcase Debbie Todd’s ‘Extra Ordinary’ Campaign at Metrocentre. As a centre that welcomes millions of visitors each year, we recognise the importance of using our platform to celebrate diversity, challenge stereotypes, and promote inclusion. It is particularly meaningful to us that members of our own Metrocentre team, Philippa and Gary, are also featured in the exhibition. Their dedication and enthusiasm embody the spirit of our community, and we are honoured to highlight their contributions. We encourage all our visitors to take the time to experience this powerful display and appreciate the message it conveys while they visit.”

Extra Ordinary - Debbie Dodds Down’s Syndrome Campaign

‘Extra Ordinary’ will be available for visitors to experience for free from 21st March (NationalDown’s SyndromeDay) for one month. Metrocentre encourages and invites everyone to take a moment and visit the exhibition, celebrate the beauty of diversity, and appreciate this powerful display of representation.

