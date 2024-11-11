Mental health charity in Durham celebrates funding win

A mental health charity supporting child abuse victims in Durham has received a £3,000 donation from a national housebuilder.

The Forgotten Boys CIC was set up to provide support and counselling to men who suffered abuse and trauma, particularly those who may have spent time in care or correctional institutions.

Lewis Gell, Founder of The Forgotten Boys, recently hosted Persimmon Durham Managing Director Graeme Hogg and Durham County Councillor Chris Hood to accept a cheque for £3,000.

The money will go towards expanding the group’s reach in helping the growing number of men coming forward seeking support.

Durham County Councillor Chris Hood - Portfolio Holder for Adult and Health Services, Graeme Hogg - Deputy Managing Director at Persimmon Durham, Lewis Gell - Founder of The Forgotten Boys and Revd. Daniel Hudson

Lewis Gell, Founder of The Forgotten Boys said: “All of us at The Forgotten Boys would like to say a huge thank you for Persimmon for their generous donation.

“Our aim is to illuminate the experiences of these forgotten individuals, advocating tirelessly for their rights and providing the support and understanding they need to heal and rebuild their shattered lives.”

Durham County Councillor Chris Hood, Portfolio Holder for Adult and Health Services, commented “I enjoyed meeting Lewis from Forgotten Boys recently, his commitment and passion for supporting men’s mental health across the North East is inspiring to see.”

Graeme Hogg, Deputy Managing Director at Persimmon Durham, added: “It was a pleasure to meet the team at Forgotten Boys and learn more about the excellent work they do to support men across the North East.”