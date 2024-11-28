Meet the local magistrate helping to deliver justice for victims in Sunderland

People in Sunderland are being urged to consider volunteering as a magistrate.

Local magistrate and former journalist, Amy, 42, is calling on people from the North East to join her in ensuring victims get justice. This comes as the 14,500 volunteer magistrates across England and Wales gain new enhanced sentencing powers this week.

Mum of one Amy became a magistrate in 2018 after her work as a local newspaper reporter, covering court proceedings in Newcastle and Gateshead, ignited her interest in the judicial process. Magistrates will play a crucial role in helping the government to cut down the court backlog and keep the public safe.

Amy, who has a three-year-old son and now works in communications for the National Education Union, says: “It’s quite a formal way of doing things, which always intrigued me when I was reporting on the courts. I thought it was important the bench reflected the community better, so more women, younger people from all backgrounds and people who are working age. “A lot of people have opinions about judicial proceedings but don’t get involved – I'm the type of person who will get involved in it and do my bit.

Amy says she fits being a magistrate around a busy work and family life.

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and not being biased. Bring an open mind, rational thinking and a willingness to work in a team. All training, including legal advice with support from a legal adviser and other members of the bench, is provided.

“If you are someone who wants to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should apply.”

Amy sits predominantly in courts south of the Tyne in Gateshead, South Shields and Sunderland. She said there’s now more women in the role but she is still usually the youngest of the magistrates bench when she sits. She said she was from a normal background and has no legal training, which shows anyone can do it. Amy said her magistrate role fitted well around work and family life which allowed her to fulfil the minimum of sitting 13 days a year - around one day per month.

The thousands of magistrates across England and Wales play a vital role in the justice system on a voluntary basis. No qualifications, legal knowledge or experience is needed to become a magistrate. The Ministry of Justice is currently looking for people between the ages of 18 and 74 to volunteer in the North East.

She added: “I really like the variety of the role and hear about a lot of different people and their circumstances. The weight of the decision making is heavy in a positive way – you can have a direct impact with things like addiction and mental health problems. You’re making a tangible difference to people’s lives.

“Working at the newspaper in my previous role gave me an insight into how not everyone’s life is like yours. I also think it’s good to live in the community you represent – I know the areas people come from or where they’ve offended.”

All magistrates receive full training, a mentor, and on-going support from a legal adviser, who will help them to follow the correct procedures. All decisions will be made as part of a team of three on a bench to ensure a balanced and fair consideration of cases. The bench works together in court to hear and decide cases and support one another. One magistrate acts as the Presiding Justice, who is required to speak in court, with two supporting ‘wingers’. To find out more about becoming a magistrate or apply, visit https://magistrates.judiciary.uk